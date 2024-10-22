DA’s Msimanga wants Lesufi to install transformers in Emfuleni as promised during May elections

The DA in Gauteng has submitted a memorandum of demands to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, urging him to install the transformers he supposedly promised to residents of Emfuleni Municipality before the elections.
On Monday, DA leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga and a group of supporters picketed outside the premier's office holding placards written “stop lying Lesufi” “where are the transformers?” “We deserve electricity” and “why do you lie Lesufi?”
“We are here to demand transformers for the people of Emfuleni. We are here to expose Lesufi’s lies. We are here because the matriculants in Emfuleni are studying with candles, and we say no to that. We demand electricity,” he said.
During his state of the province address in February, Lesufi said they had partnered with Eskom and City Power to deliver 429 transformers. He said 333 transformers had already been installed and switched on in some communities. “We have impacted the communities of Kagiso, Boiphelong, Doornkop, Orange Farm and others,” he said then.
"We will intensify this programme until every township and household has been legally switched on, especially Evaton, Ivory Park, Winterveld and many other communities.”
However, Msimanga said Emfuleni residents are still in the dark. “We can’t say we’re celebrating 30 years of democracy while there are still children studying by candlelight, when there are people without water, and lack of service delivery yet there's freedom.”
He said they were giving Lesufi 25 days to respond to their demands. “We will not give up this fight until Lesufi takes account and give the people of Emfuleni their power. They must give us a deadline of when they will deliver those transformers. [If they fail] to deliver them, we will come back here in numbers, including other structures, because this matter does not only affect you, but affects us too.
“The DA will ensure no household spends Christmas in the dark. Lesufi must fulfil his promise.”
TimesLIVE
DA’s Msimanga wants Lesufi to install transformers in Emfuleni as promised during May elections
‘The DA will ensure no household spends Christmas in the dark’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The DA in Gauteng has submitted a memorandum of demands to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, urging him to install the transformers he supposedly promised to residents of Emfuleni Municipality before the elections.
On Monday, DA leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga and a group of supporters picketed outside the premier's office holding placards written “stop lying Lesufi” “where are the transformers?” “We deserve electricity” and “why do you lie Lesufi?”
“We are here to demand transformers for the people of Emfuleni. We are here to expose Lesufi’s lies. We are here because the matriculants in Emfuleni are studying with candles, and we say no to that. We demand electricity,” he said.
During his state of the province address in February, Lesufi said they had partnered with Eskom and City Power to deliver 429 transformers. He said 333 transformers had already been installed and switched on in some communities. “We have impacted the communities of Kagiso, Boiphelong, Doornkop, Orange Farm and others,” he said then.
"We will intensify this programme until every township and household has been legally switched on, especially Evaton, Ivory Park, Winterveld and many other communities.”
However, Msimanga said Emfuleni residents are still in the dark. “We can’t say we’re celebrating 30 years of democracy while there are still children studying by candlelight, when there are people without water, and lack of service delivery yet there's freedom.”
He said they were giving Lesufi 25 days to respond to their demands. “We will not give up this fight until Lesufi takes account and give the people of Emfuleni their power. They must give us a deadline of when they will deliver those transformers. [If they fail] to deliver them, we will come back here in numbers, including other structures, because this matter does not only affect you, but affects us too.
“The DA will ensure no household spends Christmas in the dark. Lesufi must fulfil his promise.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
The iceberg that could sink the good ship GNU is not in Gauteng
Msimanga accuses Lesufi of 'concealing corruption'
‘Randall Williams is lying,’ says DA’s Solly Msimanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos