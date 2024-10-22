Politics

Joburg mayor Morero places Gwamanda on special leave

22 October 2024 - 14:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda at the Protea police station where he was arrested on Friday.
Former mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda at the Protea police station where he was arrested on Friday.
Image: Supplied

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has placed his MMC of community development Kabelo Gwamanda on special leave with immediate effect. 

Morero on Tuesday wrote to Gwamanda informing him of his decision to relieve him of his duties owing to his arrest.

“The severity of these allegations demand a proactive response to protect the integrity of the office of the executive mayor,” said Morero.

“In line with the city's commitment to integrity, good governance and accountability, I have decided to place Gwamanda on special leave, effective immediately, and relieve him of all his executive duties.”

This comes after the Sunday Times reported that Gwamanda was arrested on Friday over allegations of fraud. The 39-year-old former Johannesburg mayor was arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam that he ran in Soweto in 2011 and 2012.

The decision by Morero to place Gwamanda on special leave comes after the pair held a meeting on Tuesday morning. TimesLIVE understands Morero wrote to Gwamanda after their meeting, telling him that he has decided to relieve him of his duties.

Morero will appoint an acting MMC to ensure service delivery is not hampered, insiders said.

Morero said on Monday Gwamanda’s arrest required urgent action from him. He has since been released on bail.

“The developments deserve to be handled with a sense of urgency on behalf of the residents of the city to ensure it does not impact on service delivery. I wish to confirm that as a first step I am meeting ... Gwamanda tomorrow [Tuesday] to receive his official report,” Morero said on Monday.

The Sunday Times reported a warrant of arrest on Gwamanda states that he was arrested after a victim of his alleged scam opened a case with Protea Glen police. 

Joburg mayor Dada Morero to meet embattled MMC Kabelo Gwamanda

Fraud-accused former mayor's circumstances ‘meet requirements for the step-aside rule’ but Joburg council’s hands could be tied
Politics
7 hours ago

Gwamanda is alleged to have conned unsuspecting Soweto residents in a scheme in which they made monthly payments for funeral insurance. A Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigation last year revealed that Gwamanda, an Al Jama-ah councillor, operated the illegal business in 2012 then disappeared when his clients came looking for their money.

The victim, who opened the case against Gwamanda in January, told the police she took out a funeral policy with Gwamanda’s company, Ithemba Lama Afrika, which was based in Soweto. However, later when she tried to visit their offices, she found that the company had moved. 

“She did her own investigation and found other victims. She was told that the two directors had committed suicide after failing to pay money back to investors,” reads the police report.

“Investors were under the impression that both directors had died, only to see one suspect appearing on TV as the mayor of Johannesburg.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Al-Jama-ah must take a decision’: Mbalula on Gwamanda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Al Jama-ah must make its own independent decisions about its councillor.
Politics
3 hours ago

POLL | Did the news about the arrest of former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda surprise you?

Are you shocked by former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's arrest?
Politics
1 day ago

'Do the right thing': ActionSA wants Gwamanda removed as MMC

"We are asking Gwamanda to step aside, and we are also imploring the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, to do the right thing," says ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Is it too much to ask that leaders serve with honesty and diligence?

When those who hold important positions in society are held to account for their greed and corruption through the legal system, it becomes a sign of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘The situation meets the step-aside rule’: Joburg mayor Morero to meet Gwamanda

Al Jama-ah pinned the criminal investigation on the DA, alleging Gwamanda's name was unfairly tarnished.
Politics
1 day ago

Gwamanda's party confirms his arrest, questions timing

Al Jama-ah said former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was released on bail the same day he was arrested and charged.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Former Joburg mayor Gwamanda arrested for fraud Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Dada Morero to meet embattled MMC Kabelo Gwamanda Politics
  3. Gwamanda's party confirms his arrest, questions timing Politics
  4. 'Do the right thing': ActionSA wants Gwamanda removed as MMC Politics

Most read

  1. More than R50m spent on deporting illegal immigrants in five months Politics
  2. ‘Close all of them’: McKenzie on foreign-owned spaza shops as politicians ... Politics
  3. Buthelezi’s daughter Princess Angela has died Politics
  4. Angie Motshekga gives completion date for long-running 1 Military Hospital ... Politics
  5. ‘I am going nowhere’, says EFF MP Carl Niehaus amid wave of departures Politics

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English