Mashaba wants long jail terms for deported immigrants who return to SA

22 October 2024 - 14:25
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba supports the department of home affairs' spending on deportation of illegal immigrants to their countries of origin and wants harsh punishment against illegal immigrants who return to South Africa after being deported.

TimesLIVE reported that the department spent R52,817,656 on deporting 19,750 illegal immigrants between April and August.

While many argued that deported immigrants would still find their way back to the country, Mashaba proposed that those individuals who return after deportation should face a lengthy prison sentence followed by deportation after serving their time.

“Once deported and you return, you must face a harsh long-term prison sentence and be deported after serving. This is the only language criminals know and respect,” he said.

POLL | What do you think about R52m spent on deporting illegal immigrants in five months?

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale suggested the funds could have been better used to strengthen border management.
News
6 hours ago

Though EFF MP Thapelo Mogale argued that documenting immigrants would be a more effective solution than deportation, Mashaba supports the department's efforts, urging the officials to continue deporting illegal immigrants.

“South Africa should not hesitate to deport illegal foreigners. We can't afford to be a country that legalises illegality and hosts those who break our country's laws. Let's continue deporting until they learn to respect our country,” Mashaba said.

Mogale raised concerns about the amount, suggesting that the money could have been used to strengthen border management and prevent unauthorised entries.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the Border Management Authority has arrested and deported 410,332 illegal immigrants at ports of entry over the past four months.

TimesLIVE

