Politics

WATCH | Siviwe Gwarube briefs parliament on state of readiness for matric exams

22 October 2024 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Tuesday briefing parliament on the government's state of readiness ahead of the class of 2024 examinations.

The minister said it was all systems go for the end-of-year assessments, reassuring that quality assurance steps had been taken to ensure exam papers are up to standard.

Gwarube described this year’s final exams as representing “the cumulative efforts of our education system, our schools, communities” and her department. 

“With just hours to go before the first paper is written, I proudly announce that we are ready to administer the 2024 NSC exams — holding ourselves to best-in-class integrity, security and efficiency standards,” she said. 

This year 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates will sit their matric exams — totalling 882,336 candidates across South Africa. A further 16,400 students from private schools and institutions will take the Independent Examination Board exams. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ready, set, go — SA declared ready for the Class of 2024 matric exams

Just hours to go before matric final exams get under way for more than 800,000 candidates
News
2 days ago

Class of 2024: you are well prepared, it’s your time to shine

Education authorities detail preparations, plans and readiness as matric final exams loom large
News
1 day ago

KZN ready for protests, cheats and other matric exam challenges: Ntuli

Education department urges Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to tell local municipalities to activate rapid response team
Politics
5 days ago

All systems ready for 2024 end-of-year national examinations: Umalusi

The matric exams are set to run from October 21 to November 27.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than R50m spent on deporting illegal immigrants in five months Politics
  2. ‘Close all of them’: McKenzie on foreign-owned spaza shops as politicians ... Politics
  3. Buthelezi’s daughter Princess Angela has died Politics
  4. Angie Motshekga gives completion date for long-running 1 Military Hospital ... Politics
  5. ‘I am going nowhere’, says EFF MP Carl Niehaus amid wave of departures Politics

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English