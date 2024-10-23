DA's Msimanga challenges Lesufi to public debate on Gauteng water crisis

DA Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga has challenged Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to a public debate on the Gauteng water crisis.

This comes after Rand Water issued warnings on low water storage levels due to excessive municipal withdrawals, urging residents to use water sparingly.

“I challenge Panyaza Lesufi to a public debate. We need to engage in a conversation around the Gauteng water crisis, and we need to come up with a transparent solution. I invite you to a debate, and I invite you to bring your solutions to the table.”

WaterCan executive manager Ferial Adam attributed the crisis to the severe infrastructure damage in Gauteng, citing neglected maintenance of old infrastructure.

Msimanga has called on Lesufi to present a plan to address the issue.

“It is time for the premier and his executive to step up,” he said. “A provincial infrastructure master plan enables the province, and all municipalities in it, to adequately manage resources, their infrastructure and to plan the use of their budgets. Right now, planning in any way is impossible.

“Without a provincial infrastructure master plan, the Gauteng water crisis will be disastrous, because municipalities cannot handle it on their own. The provincial government must take responsibility for their role.”

Msimanga's challenge to Lesufi follows the premier's recent statement on X in which he claimed the water crisis was not part of his constituency.

“By law, water is the competency of national government and local authorities, not provincial governments,” Lesufi said.

Msimanga said this attitude was concerning.

“Bearing that in mind, it is worrying to hear that Lesufi makes the argument that water is not a provincial competency. He might not be directly responsible for water provision, but he is responsible for creating the environment wherein water can be reticulated.

“However, we refuse to accept this vacuum in leadership. Throwing your hands in the air and saying that it isn’t in your ambit, is the real problem here.”