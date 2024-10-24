Bosa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster believes a robust education system is crucial for South Africa's future.
“Let's set a higher standard for our children,” she said. “A 50% pass mark should be a bare minimum, anything less, which is what we have, prepares our youth for a life of unemployment and wasted potential. It's time to make a 50% standard a much-needed reform and reality. Let us not only wish our matrics success but work to create a system where their success is guaranteed.
“The minister mentioned her commitment to ensuring that no learner is left behind. We want to anchor that and ensure we build one education system where the potential of learners and the opportunities they have is not determined by race or class. We support this by supporting substantive reform to basic education in South Africa,” Hlazo-Webster said.
In addition to raising the minimum pass mark to 50%, the party wants new reforms that will include an independent education ombudsman, increased salaries for educators, reduced union power, incentivise pupils during the academic year, prioritise primary phase education, introduce a school voucher programme and conducting a nationwide teacher skills audit.
“The lack of resources, overcrowded classrooms, unqualified teachers, and inadequate infrastructure are all symptomatic of a system that has failed to live up to its promises over the past 30 years. Bosa will continue to pursue interventions to fix what is broken in our education system and ensure every South African learner can thrive.”
TimesLIVE
Bosa 'disappointed' at Gwarube having no immediate plan to scrap the 30% pass mark
Image: Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster
Build One SA (Bosa) has expressed disappointment about basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube deciding not to immediately scrap the 30% minimum pass mark.
The party proposed raising the minimum pass mark to 50%, citing concerns about a generation inadequately prepared for future opportunities.
Gwarube's office said in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Monday the ministry would appoint an advisory council to look into pass mark standards.
“There are no immediate plans to change the 30% pass mark and to replace it with a minimum pass mark of 50%,” read the response from Gwarube's office.
“The minister plans to appoint an advisory council to inform the necessary reforms in the sector. This council will be able to look at how best we strengthen the curriculum, what interventions are needed and how best to benchmark our performance with international best practice. We remain committed to making evidence-based policy interventions. Therefore, she would require time and expert advice before changes of this nature can be made,” it said.
“We are deeply disappointed to learn the minister is continuing with the 30% pass mark system of lies,” Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said.
WATCH | Siviwe Gwarube briefs parliament on state of readiness for matric exams
Bosa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster believes a robust education system is crucial for South Africa's future.
“Let's set a higher standard for our children,” she said. “A 50% pass mark should be a bare minimum, anything less, which is what we have, prepares our youth for a life of unemployment and wasted potential. It's time to make a 50% standard a much-needed reform and reality. Let us not only wish our matrics success but work to create a system where their success is guaranteed.
“The minister mentioned her commitment to ensuring that no learner is left behind. We want to anchor that and ensure we build one education system where the potential of learners and the opportunities they have is not determined by race or class. We support this by supporting substantive reform to basic education in South Africa,” Hlazo-Webster said.
In addition to raising the minimum pass mark to 50%, the party wants new reforms that will include an independent education ombudsman, increased salaries for educators, reduced union power, incentivise pupils during the academic year, prioritise primary phase education, introduce a school voucher programme and conducting a nationwide teacher skills audit.
“The lack of resources, overcrowded classrooms, unqualified teachers, and inadequate infrastructure are all symptomatic of a system that has failed to live up to its promises over the past 30 years. Bosa will continue to pursue interventions to fix what is broken in our education system and ensure every South African learner can thrive.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Education minister wants matric candidates protected from protests
TOM EATON | The class of 2024 has its work cut out, but spare a thought for the education minister
Ready, set, go — SA declared ready for the Class of 2024 matric exams
Improving educational outcomes takes years of sustained effort
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos