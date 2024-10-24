De Villiers said Macpherson has handed over a report of debtors to the public works and infrastructure portfolio committee as the majority of money owed is for current and former MPs.
Cabinet ministers, their predecessors and MPs owe state R4m in rent: public works minister Dean Macpherson
Cabinet ministers, their predecessors and ordinary MPs owe the state about R4m in unpaid rent for their state provided homes.
“It is not sustainable,” said public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson.
Macpherson also revealed that other government departments owed public works nearly R14bn. This was money owed for services rendered, including municipal services.
The department, known as the government landlord, manages accommodation for government departments and for MPs and members of the executive.
MacPherson’s spokesperson James de Villiers told TimesLIVE the R4m owed to the department was in terms of rental due and municipal services at homes provided either in Cape Town or Pretoria.
“In the case of MPs and former MPs, this is for rental and services in parliamentary parks,” he said.
“If we want to get into an A-grade office space, we need to put more money into uplifting those buildings than on leases.”
Macpherson, a DA MP who became a minister after the May elections led to the formation of a government of national unity, said the auditor-general identified weaknesses in his department that were significant and structural.
“We should not underestimate the scale of the problem we face in bringing this department into financial and operational viability. This is also not something that is going to be done quickly, but given a term in government, I believe we can bring the department and its entities into a full clean audit, coupled with a healthy financial outlook.”
Among the financial problems is an overdraft of more than R3bn. The property managing trading entity (PMTE) is technically bankrupt, he said.
Among the “bold” measures the department is implementing are:
