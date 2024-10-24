Politics

City of Ekurhuleni signals its intent to assist SIU in maladministration probe

24 October 2024 - 15:42
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The City of Ekurhuleni says the investigation into the transfer of 222 municipal stands in Villa Liza was initiated at its request. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi on Thursday signed a letter of engagement with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

This engagement facilitates the start of an investigation into allegations of maladministration and other irregular activities in the municipality. 

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU, through Proclamation 195, to probe allegations of serious maladministration relating to 229 transfers of 221 vacant stands owned by the municipality in the Villa Liza township in Boksburg. 

The investigation seeks to establish whether the transfers are contrary to applicable legislation manuals, guidelines, policies, procedures, practice notes, instructions, prescripts or practices of the municipality. 

The proclamation also authorised the SIU to probe any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of the municipality or any other person or entity relating to the transfers.

Two in court for allegedly taking money from land buyers in Ekurhuleni

Two suspects appeared in the Vosloorus magistrate’s court on Friday for their alleged role in a corrupt syndicate that duped unsuspecting land buyers ...
News
2 years ago

The municipality said the investigation was initiated at its request, demonstrating its commitment to good governance.

As part of this collaboration, the municipality said it would provide all necessary assistance to ensure a thorough and transparent process. 

“We are committed to uncovering the truth and addressing any irregularities that may have occurred, for the benefit of our residents and all our stakeholders,” Mashazi said. 

TimesLIVE 

