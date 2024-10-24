Politics

DA criticises Sadtu for organising meetings during exams

24 October 2024 - 07:03
DA wants Sadtu to stop organising union meetings during exam time.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The DA in Gauteng has urged the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) to refrain from organising meetings during critical examination and assessment periods.

Sadtu called for a mass meeting on Wednesday at a primary school in Eldorado Park in response to allegations of abuse against an educator.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa Dos Santos expressed concern that teachers would be forced to leave classes unattended, particularly now when pupils are writing exams, to attend the meeting.

“Sadtu’s decision to hold this meeting during this crucial time of the academic year demonstrates its lack of concern for the wellbeing of our learners, who are already under immense pressure and can barely afford any disruption that can affect their performance,” Dos Santos said.

He appealed to MEC for education Matome Chiloane to prevent these meetings, citing potential disruptions.

“More alarming is that the Gauteng department of education received Sadtu’s request to hold this meeting and granted permission.

“While this may align with chapter G of the Personnel Administrative Measures (PAM), MEC for education Matome Chiloane must consider the disruption this will cause to schools and learners in Eldorado Park currently writing examinations and assessments.

“It is unacceptable that the MEC, entrusted with ensuring learners receive the quality education they deserve, would disregard examination time by sanctioning this meeting.”

Dos Santos said disruptions would increase the pressure pupils and parents faced during exams.

“We cannot allow Sadtu to prioritise the interests of its members over those of our learners who are currently taking examinations and whom we want to succeed.”

The DA threatened to report the matter to the Human Rights Commission.

“The DA will continue to fight against anything that disrupts and compromises learners’ performance in their examinations and assessments.”

In November 2023, the DA raised similar concerns when some KwaZulu-Natal high schools had to postpone internal examinations due to a Sadtu strike at schools caused by an impasse between Sadtu and the provincial education department. The DA condemned this action.

TimesLIVE

