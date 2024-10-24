'DA will not micromanage Ramaphosa': Presidency after DA distances itself from Pretoria's ties with Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has dismissed DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen's criticism of the president's stance on ties between South Africa and Russia.
Ramaphosa referred to Russia as a “valuable ally and friend” during a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Brics+ 2024 summit this week. His remarks were not well received by government of national unity (GNU) partner the DA.
“The DA distances itself from recent comments made by President Ramaphosa. The DA, as a key partner in the GNU, rejects this characterisation. The DA does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation,” said Steenhuisen.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE while the DA may maintain its own foreign policy, it cannot impose its position on the president under the GNU.
“Their statement is an attempt to micromanage the president, which will not be allowed regardless of the importance and respect the president attaches to the GNU,” Magwenya said.
“He will not be micromanaged by the DA — or any party, for that matter — in the exercise and management of foreign policy. The president's sentiments were expressed in the historical context of the relationship with Russia, which dates to the years of the liberation struggle. The president leads the GNU and the execution of foreign policy remains his undiluted responsibility.”
WATCH | Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold
The EFF's Sinawo Tambo believes Steenhuisen's remarks could jeopardise the relationship South Africa has with Russia.
“Steenhuisen violated all forms of diplomatic etiquette with a reckless and partisan statement that may jeopardise our trade relations with a historical ally. Pathetic, petulant and classless. He has spat in Cyril’s face and on all our Brics allies,” Tambo said.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie said Steenhuisen was bitter because he was not invited to go to Russia with Ramaphosa.
“The president made a huge mistake by leaving you behind. He should have taken you with [him] and you would have smiled and laughed with Putin, just like you did with [China] President Xi [Jinping]. You are not speaking on behalf of the government; the president does. Go back to work now, minister,” McKenzie said.
Deputy minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli also criticised Steenhuisen's remarks.
“For now, let’s ignore the inherent silliness of a cabinet minister stating this about a head of state and look at the statement itself: are you saying Russia (the R in Brics) is not an ally of South Africa (the S in Brics)? Is Brics not an intergovernmental commercial alliance?”
