At the time, parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said he would ensure continued financial stability, improvement of financial controls and strengthened governance.
“He joins parliament during the most critical period in which the institution is engaged with the rebuilding project after the fire, preparations for the end of the sixth term and arrangements for the new, seventh term of parliament after next year's elections,” said Mothapo at the time.
“Therefore his wealth of experience and expertise will help the institution in deepening strong relationships with stakeholders and enhancing a culture of financial discipline and transparency to ensure the institution's long-term financial sustainability and success.”
O’Hara is the former CFO of the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture and the provincial education department. He left the latter position in February 2020 while on precautionary suspension amid allegations of administrative misconduct.
When he resigned, the provincial department said: “This brings to an end intense negotiations between his lawyers and the department. The resignation is a culmination of an amicable resolution of differences as the two parties have reached a mutual settlement agreement.”
Mothapo said O’Hara, during interviews, disclosed all material information relating to his past appointments. The details were canvassed extensively after voluntary disclosure.
“We understand all these matters relating to his charges and suspension. [They] were clarified and consequently all charges were dropped and he was paid compensation,” Mothapo said.
O’Hara worked as interim CFO of the National Arts Council of South Africa before joining parliament.
Parliament CFO Jason O’Hara suspended pending probe
Image: Khulekani Magubane
Parliament's CFO Jason O’Hara has been suspended 18 months into the position.
Parliament informed staff on Wednesday that Nomonde Mpefumlo has been appointed to act in O’Hara’s position
O’Hara was put on precautionary suspension on Tuesday.
“The suspension has been necessitated by developments in the CFO’s scope of work, which require investigation in accordance with the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act,” read an internal info alert sent to staff.
“It is important to emphasise the precautionary suspension is a procedural measure implemented to enable an objective process while protecting the integrity of the process.
“This approach seeks to safeguard the rights of all parties involved, including those of O’Hara, and does not in any way constitute any presumption of wrongdoing.”
O’Hara, a chartered accountant, was appointed as CFO in May last year.
It's taken five years, but parliament finally has a new CFO
