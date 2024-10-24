Politics

POLL | What do you think about the ANC vs DA clash over Russia?

24 October 2024 - 12:12 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s continued loyalty and friendliness to Russia has sparked debate as the ANC’s government of national unity (GNU) partner the DA was not pleased with their latest interaction. 

Ramaphosa arrived in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday for the Brics+ 2024 summit. In his first meeting with host President Vladimir Putin, he briefed him about political governance changes in South Africa and reaffirmed Pretoria’s ties with Russia. 

 “We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid through to now. We are delighted to be here,” Ramaphosa said. 

His remarks ruffled the feathers of the DA. “The DA distances itself from recent comments made by President Ramaphosa. The DA, as a key partner in the GNU, rejects this characterisation. The DA does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen. 

The DA has criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Though they are lead partners in the GNU, the ANC and DA continue to clash on international relations and geopolitics. 

“We cannot and will not agree that South Africa should consider an authoritarian regime violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against a sovereign state as an ally,” Steenhuisen said.  

