A cartoon by artist Jonathan Shapiro, also known as Zapiro, depicting rats dressed in red overalls jumping from a sinking ship called EFF has sparked debate.
The captain says, “Kindly leave your overalls for our new recruits.” The cartoon was published in the Daily Maverick newspaper and was shared on social media by the artist this week.
EFF MP Sinawo Tambo has condemned the cartoon.
The image was dubbed as a representation of the departures of EFF members, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Tambo labelled the cartoon “racist” and aimed at African people.
“I wonder how the Jewish or Afrikaner community would feel if they were to be portrayed as rats by a mainstream publication. It seems offensive satire and idioms are acceptable when it comes to black people,” he said.
Veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi, however, said the “rats fleeing a sinking ship” idiom is a common expression used to describe a failing enterprise.
“Rats leaving/fleeing a sinking ship is an old idiom. It is used commonly to describe a falling enterprise or an exodus. So, you could say the jab is directed at the ship and not the rats who are abandoning it. It's not literal,” Tlhabi said.
Tambo still felt using rats to depict EFF members was not justified.
“The fact that something is an idiom does not make it any less harmful and derogatory, Redi.”
This is not Zapiro's first cartoon about the EFF. In August, he created an image of the EFF letters on a wall with one “F” fallen to the ground, accompanied by the name “Floyd,” referencing Floyd Shivambu's departure from the party.
The cartoon has sparked debate on social media.
Some view the cartoon as harmless, while others see it as racist. Other people have also accused the EFF of double standards, citing their singing of the “kill the Boer” song.
Here are more reactions on X:
Zapiro's 'EFF rats fleeing a sinking ship' cartoon sparks racism debate
X users accuse party of double standards, citing 'kill the Boer' song
Image: Daily Maverick/ Zapiro/ Facebook
A cartoon by artist Jonathan Shapiro, also known as Zapiro, depicting rats dressed in red overalls jumping from a sinking ship called EFF has sparked debate.
The captain says, “Kindly leave your overalls for our new recruits.” The cartoon was published in the Daily Maverick newspaper and was shared on social media by the artist this week.
EFF MP Sinawo Tambo has condemned the cartoon.
The image was dubbed as a representation of the departures of EFF members, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Tambo labelled the cartoon “racist” and aimed at African people.
“I wonder how the Jewish or Afrikaner community would feel if they were to be portrayed as rats by a mainstream publication. It seems offensive satire and idioms are acceptable when it comes to black people,” he said.
Veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi, however, said the “rats fleeing a sinking ship” idiom is a common expression used to describe a failing enterprise.
“Rats leaving/fleeing a sinking ship is an old idiom. It is used commonly to describe a falling enterprise or an exodus. So, you could say the jab is directed at the ship and not the rats who are abandoning it. It's not literal,” Tlhabi said.
Tambo still felt using rats to depict EFF members was not justified.
“The fact that something is an idiom does not make it any less harmful and derogatory, Redi.”
This is not Zapiro's first cartoon about the EFF. In August, he created an image of the EFF letters on a wall with one “F” fallen to the ground, accompanied by the name “Floyd,” referencing Floyd Shivambu's departure from the party.
The cartoon has sparked debate on social media.
Some view the cartoon as harmless, while others see it as racist. Other people have also accused the EFF of double standards, citing their singing of the “kill the Boer” song.
Here are more reactions on X:
READ MORE:
A sketch of Zapiro’s lifework
EFF, ActionSA gun for Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae
Mixed reaction to reappointment of EFF's Bhekithemba Mvubu as head of critical portfolio in eThekwini
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos