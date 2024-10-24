Politics

Zapiro's 'EFF rats fleeing a sinking ship' cartoon sparks racism debate

X users accuse party of double standards, citing 'kill the Boer' song

24 October 2024 - 18:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Zapiro cartoon published in the Daily Maverick newspaper on Monday.
The Zapiro cartoon published in the Daily Maverick newspaper on Monday.
Image: Daily Maverick/ Zapiro/ Facebook

A cartoon by artist Jonathan Shapiro, also known as Zapiro, depicting rats dressed in red overalls jumping from a sinking ship called EFF has sparked debate.

The captain says, “Kindly leave your overalls for our new recruits.” The cartoon was published in the Daily Maverick newspaper and was shared on social media by the artist this week. 

EFF MP Sinawo Tambo has condemned the cartoon.

The image was dubbed as a representation of the departures of EFF members, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Tambo labelled the cartoon “racist” and aimed at African people.

“I wonder how the Jewish or Afrikaner community would feel if they were to be portrayed as rats by a mainstream publication. It seems offensive satire and idioms are acceptable when it comes to black people,” he said.

Veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi, however, said the “rats fleeing a sinking ship” idiom is a common expression used to describe a failing enterprise.

“Rats leaving/fleeing a sinking ship is an old idiom. It is used commonly to describe a falling enterprise or an exodus. So, you could say the jab is directed at the ship and not the rats who are abandoning it. It's not literal,” Tlhabi said.

Tambo still felt using rats to depict EFF members was not justified.

“The fact that something is an idiom does not make it any less harmful and derogatory, Redi.”

This is not Zapiro's first cartoon about the EFF. In August, he created an image of the EFF letters on a wall with one “F” fallen to the ground, accompanied by the name “Floyd,” referencing Floyd Shivambu's departure from the party.

The cartoon has sparked debate on social media.

Some view the cartoon as harmless, while others see it as racist. Other people have also accused the EFF of double standards, citing their singing of the “kill the Boer” song.

Here are more reactions on X:

READ MORE:

A sketch of Zapiro’s lifework

Zapiro, Craig Tanner and Mondli Makhanya give the behind the scenes stories of the cartoonist's long professional relationship in latest documentary
Lifestyle
2 months ago

EFF, ActionSA gun for Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae

Hawks confirm investigation into bribery allegations levelled against premier during her tenure as roads MEC
Politics
1 day ago

Mixed reaction to reappointment of EFF's Bhekithemba Mvubu as head of critical portfolio in eThekwini

Parties in eThekwini council have expressed mixed reaction to the reappointment of the EFF’s Bhekithemba Mvubu to head the city’s human settlements, ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold Politics
  2. 'DA will not micromanage Ramaphosa': Presidency after DA distances itself from ... Politics
  3. Mbeki snubbed at Mboweni funeral despite late minister’s wishes – Thabo Mbeki ... Politics
  4. ‘Close all of them’: McKenzie on foreign-owned spaza shops as politicians ... Politics
  5. Mashaba wants long jail terms for deported immigrants who return to SA Politics

Latest Videos

NA PLENARY (Nieuwmeester marquee), 23 October 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma