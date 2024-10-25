Politics

‘ANC unilateral as usual, as if they won the election’: Zille unhappy about national dialogue without consultation

25 October 2024 - 14:04
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille accused the ANC of making unilateral decisions under the government of national unity. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has expressed frustration over the DA seemingly being sidelined by the ANC, its government of national unity (GNU) partner, when Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced the national dialogue date.

On Thursday, Mashatile said the first national dialogue would take place on December 16, with a special cabinet meeting held next week to discuss logistics. The dialogue had been proposed by former president Thabo Mbeki. 

Zille took to social media platform X and accused the ANC of making unilateral decisions under the GNU.

“We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the National Dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners. But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election,” Zille said.

Among other issues that will be discussed are the two clauses of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act that President Cyril Ramaphosa left out when he signed the bill into law last month.

The two clauses, related to school admissions and language policy, were opposed by the DA and other GNU partners and were put on hold for further discussions.

The controversy follows tensions within the GNU, with power dynamics at the centre of the disagreements. On Wednesday, the DA distanced itself from Ramaphosa's stance on South Africa's relationship with Russia, criticising his reference to Russia as a “valuable ally and friend” during the Brics+ 2024 summit. The Presidency dismissed the DA's concerns.

On Thursday Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE: “Their statement is an attempt to micromanage the president, which will not be allowed, regardless of the importance and respect the president attaches to the GNU. He will not be micromanaged by the DA — or any party, for that matter — in the exercise and management of foreign policy.”

TimesLIVE

