‘This arrogance will not end well’: DA to Presidency on Russia stance

DA MP Emma Powell warned the Presidency to “tread lightly” after dismissing the blue party's criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks about Pretoria's ties with Russia.
“The president relied on the DA to get himself elected and continues to rely on the DA to have all laws, and the budget, passed in parliament. This arrogance will not end well. The ANC is one partner in our government of national unity (GNU). Tread lightly,” Powell said.
The controversy stems from Ramaphosa's comments during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Brics+ 2024 summit when he referred to Russia as a “valuable ally and friend”.
The DA, a key partner in the GNU, distanced itself from Ramaphosa's comments.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed the DA's criticism, saying while the DA may maintain its own foreign policy, it cannot impose its position on the president under the GNU.
“Their statement is an attempt to micromanage the president, which will not be allowed, regardless of the importance and respect the president attaches to the GNU. He will not be micromanaged by the DA — or any party, for that matter — in the exercise and management of foreign policy,” Magwenya told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
Powell said Ramaphosa forgets the ANC doesn't have an outright majority in government.
“It seems like the president may have forgotten his party no longer enjoys an outright majority in government. As such, the ANC is not at liberty to unilaterally determine South Africa's foreign policy position without consulting its key partners in the GNU,” she said.
The DA's Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the ANC cannot impose its position on the GNU.
“The ANC retains the right to maintain its own foreign policy. However, that position cannot be imposed on the GNU. The ANC has not fully internalised that the policies of the former ANC-majority government are not superimposed onto this new government.”
TimesLIVE
‘This arrogance will not end well’: DA to Presidency on Russia stance
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
TimesLIVE
