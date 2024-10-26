Former deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi quits the ANC

Mkongi became an ANC MP in 2004 and was a member, among others, of the social development and labour portfolio committees. He was deputy police minister between 2017 and 2019.
“I've spent my entire youthful life in the service of the ANC, 50 years of my life I spent in the ANC and all its formations. This is a very difficult time for me to take this drastic decision,” he said.
About his political future, Mkongi said he is looking for a permanent political home whose agenda aligns with the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).
The NDR is the central ideology of the governing tripartite alliance consisting of the ANC, the SACP and Cosatu. It is a vehicle through which the alliance believes prosperity for those who were oppressed under apartheid can be achieved.
TimesLIVE could not reach Mkongi for comment, however his message suggesting that the ANC’s agenda is no longer in line with the NDR echoed that of many leaders who are opposed to the ANC’s government of national unity partners.
Another leader has dumped the ANC — this time it is former deputy minister of police Bongani Mkongi.
Mkongi announced his departure from the party in a statement on his Facebook profile.
“I have decided to resign my being in the ANC and all its related structures and any other body that has alliance with the ANC,” the statement read.
Mkongi, explaining his decision, said: “I feel the ANC has just enough of my service and also feel I’m enough of the ANC.”
According to his profile, he has been active in political structures since the early 90s through the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), the South African Students Congress (Sasco) and ANC Youth League.
Mkhwebane, ex-KZN premier Mchunu defect to Zuma's MK Party
