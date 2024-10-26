The memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana is under way in the Jakes Gerwel Hall at the University of the Western Cape on Saturday.
Mdladlana died last Friday. He was 72.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mdladlana had been labour minister, founding president of teachers' union Sadtu, a former South African ambassador to Canada and high commissioner to Burundi.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana
Courtesy of SABC
