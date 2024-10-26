Politics

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana

26 October 2024 - 11:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana is under way in the Jakes Gerwel Hall at the University of the Western Cape on Saturday.

Mdladlana died last Friday. He was 72. 

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mdladlana had been labour minister, founding president of teachers' union Sadtu, a former South African ambassador to Canada and high commissioner to Burundi. 

READ MORE:

Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana dies

Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana died on Friday morning. He was 72.
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa mourns former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana

Founding member of Sadtu and first-generation MP served under several presidents.
Politics
1 week ago
