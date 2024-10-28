Politics

EFF MPs ruffled by Floyd Shivambu’s remarks on leaving the red berets

28 October 2024 - 08:17
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
MK Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's remarks that  “many” party leaders were aware of his intentions to leave the red berets has angered their MPs.

Shivambu, in his appearance on Sizwe Mpofu-Welsh's podcast SMWX, expressed confidence in his decision to switch to the MK Party, saying it was “the most correct, sound and best decision.”

“I'm convinced this is the correct path and decision in the history of politics.”

Shivambu's claim that many EFF leaders were aware of his intentions to leave prompted a denial from the party's former secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

“I am a central command team [CCT] member and I did not know or suspect. He never canvassed me. I would have informed the secretary-general [Marshall Dlamini], CIC [Julius Malema] and CCT to give them a heads up,” Gardee said.

Gardee said Shivambu's remarks could have negative ramifications for EFF leaders. 

“It is dangerous and threatens our safety. Ground forces will never trust us and may beat us up for knowing and not taking the CIC and the organisation into confidence. You have left a dark cloud on our heads and painted us with the same brush. Forever we shall smell. Tell their names,” said Gardee.

‘Majority of EFF leaders knew I was leaving the party to join MKP’: Floyd Shivambu

“Some came to beg me asking that I shouldn't tell the president (Julius Malema) that they knew throughout that I was leaving the party.”
Politics
2 days ago

EFF National Council of Provinces delegate Naledi Chirwa was vocal about Shivambu.

“It’s called jealousy. He is teaching us in real time why we should not be friends with people who envy us. To think he was going to be the first person Malema’s sons call when he dies is horrifying to say the least. We are not sad about losing him. He saved us from himself,” Chirwa said.

EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe said: “The CIC meant nothing to that guy. He keeps proving how we are better off without him.” 

Johannesburg community safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku, an EFF member, also commented on the situation.

“CIC Julius Malema took Floyd as a blood brother and a comrade, genuinely. So much deep hate was said today. It can only be the god of your ancestors that saved you. Knowing the CIC, he does not hold grudges. He will remain humane and not hate,” said Tshwaku.

In a follow-up post on X, Shivambu defended his statements: “Everything I said in this interview is 100% correct. I am a truthful student of Amilcar Cabral who says: ‘hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories’.”

