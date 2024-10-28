It seems every time Floyd Shivambu speaks about his exit from the EFF he leaves a sour taste in the mouths of the red berets.
Shivambu, in a recent interview on the SMWX podcast, claimed most EFF leaders were aware of his move to the MK Party. He said he was the brains behind "most" of the building of the EFF as a brand.
“I played a central role in founding, in terms of how it got constructed. It’s not a secret I conceptualised the EFF, the name, references of commissars, commander-in-chief (CIC), seven cardinal pillars, the founding manifesto and all its key documents, including those that constitute the third National People’s Assembly,” he said.
His remarks sparked public statements from EFF members.
EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe called Shivambu “evil”.
“Floyd is in the right place now. They flock together. That guy is a personification of evil,” she said.
EFF National Council of Provinces delegate Naledi Chirwa said: “It’s called jealousy. He is teaching us in real time why we should not be friends with people who envy us. To think he was going to be the first person [EFF leader Julius] Malema’s sons call when he dies is horrifying to say the least. We are not sad about losing him. He saved us from himself.”
POLL | Do you think the EFF will ever recover from losing Floyd Shivambu?
Image: Freddy Mavunda
It seems every time Floyd Shivambu speaks about his exit from the EFF he leaves a sour taste in the mouths of the red berets.
Shivambu, in a recent interview on the SMWX podcast, claimed most EFF leaders were aware of his move to the MK Party. He said he was the brains behind "most" of the building of the EFF as a brand.
“I played a central role in founding, in terms of how it got constructed. It’s not a secret I conceptualised the EFF, the name, references of commissars, commander-in-chief (CIC), seven cardinal pillars, the founding manifesto and all its key documents, including those that constitute the third National People’s Assembly,” he said.
His remarks sparked public statements from EFF members.
EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe called Shivambu “evil”.
“Floyd is in the right place now. They flock together. That guy is a personification of evil,” she said.
EFF National Council of Provinces delegate Naledi Chirwa said: “It’s called jealousy. He is teaching us in real time why we should not be friends with people who envy us. To think he was going to be the first person [EFF leader Julius] Malema’s sons call when he dies is horrifying to say the least. We are not sad about losing him. He saved us from himself.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
EFF MPs ruffled by Floyd Shivambu’s remarks on leaving the red berets
‘He’s moving like someone who is an enemy of Julius’: Sizwe Dhlomo on Shivambu’s remarks about EFF
‘Majority of EFF leaders knew I was leaving the party to join MKP’: Floyd Shivambu
WATCH | 'When are you leaving?' asks Nzimande of EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Zapiro's 'EFF rats fleeing a sinking ship' cartoon sparks racism debate
‘I am going nowhere’, says EFF MP Carl Niehaus amid wave of departures
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos