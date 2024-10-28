Push for skills and lifestyle audits for police top management

Parliament's police portfolio committee wants skills and lifestyle audits for SAPS senior management.
The proposal is contained in its budget review and recommendation report adopted last week. Committee chair Ian Cameron said the audits would ensure a fit-for-purpose service responsive to current and future needs of the department and ensure an ethical, corruption-free and accountable management.
“The reality is SAPS is top-heavy and the effectiveness of the structure is intangible. An effective organisation depends on its leadership’s ability and competence to drive strategic objectives, attain set targets and promote continuous development. Leadership must also be competent and well-equipped to address the evolving challenges in policing,” Cameron said.
The committee has also recommended the establishment of a dedicated team to deal with discipline in the service, citing the need for public trust in the police to fight crime.
It also wants the discipline management system in SAPS reviewed.
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X
“Prioritising discipline will enhance public confidence in the SAPS, but the foundation is having specialised expertise that can promote consistency and fairness while ensuring an acceptable standard for police discipline,” he said.
The committee further called for stricter measures for SAPS members who lost their firearms. Cameron believes investing in crime intelligence is crucial to fight crime.
“The effective functioning of crime intelligence is crucial in the fight against crime. To ensure crime intelligence operates at its highest capacity, it must receive adequate funding and resources.
“We will continue enhancing our oversight over the SAPS because they are our barrier against crime. Our responsibility as a committee is fostering a safe and secure country that can create an environment conducive to economic development,” he said.
