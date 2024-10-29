“This foundational programme aims to inspire all members to embody the values of the ANC to become active agents of change in their communities, while fostering unity and commitment to the organisation's mission and goals,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.
ANC rolls out compulsory course for all members
Image: @MbalulaFikile/ X
The ANC has launched a compulsory course for all its members on political education.
Launched on Monday, all ANC members will have to attend the course physically and complete five modules of the course by December 2026.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said this is part of ANC's renewal strategy to empower members with comprehensive knowledge of the ANC's history, principles and strategic objectives.
“This initiative is rooted in the ANC's vision of fostering a unified and well-informed membership, and it builds on the resolutions of its national conferences,” she said.
“The foundation course is designed to equip members with a comprehensive understanding of the organisation's history, vision, principles, values and the path forward. In line with the ideals of the Freedom Charter, this course will reinforce our commitment to a united non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa.”
The modules include the vision of the ANC for South Africa, the constitution, the bill of rights and government.
“This foundational programme aims to inspire all members to embody the values of the ANC to become active agents of change in their communities, while fostering unity and commitment to the organisation's mission and goals,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.
She said the rollout of the course will be led by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in each ANC branch.
“Our national rollout will begin with the training of 300 trainers and three facilitators per ANC branch to ensure effective delivery across all regions, and this will include the veterans, experienced organisers, and leaders from the ANC Women's League, Youth League and alliance partners. Each province will co-ordinate local leaders and organisers to ensure that the majority of our members complete the training within the next year.”
She emphasised that completion is compulsory.
“Completion of the foundation course ... will be a prerequisite for all members seeking leadership or candidacy positions. Advanced training will follow for those interested in deepening their involvement at the branch, regional, provincial and national political schools' levels.”
Political classes and masterclasses will also be provided for all ANC leaders, Bhengu-Motsiri added. She reaffirmed the ANC's commitment to empowering its members through education
“This course will be pivotal for members who are ready to uphold our values, represent the ANC's vision and seek to serve the South African people with integrity and dedication.”
TimesLIVE
