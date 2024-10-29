Politics

LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identify fraud, withdraw documents

Department ropes in Hawks and Interpol

29 October 2024 - 17:36
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA competition and went on to win Miss Universe Nigeria. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The home affairs department says it will criminally charge Chidimma Adetshina and her mother for identity fraud after they failed to justify their documents.

Her identity came into question after entering the Miss South Africa beauty contest, but after public backlash she called it quits and withdrew from the pageant.

Briefing parliament on Tuesday on its work to deal with corruption in the department, deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said the department is acting as it was ignored by Chidimma and her mother. It has referred the matter to the Hawks.

“We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation [and this] was not done,” Nzuza said.

Listen to the ministry:

The department wrote to Adetshina and her mom asking why their identity and travel documents should not be withdrawn, home affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode confirmed. The deadline was Monday. Their documents will now be withdrawn.

Adetshina is set to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe finale in Mexico City next month after she won the Miss Universe Nigeria title.

The deputy minister said it is working with Interpol which supports South Africa to tackle international crime, on the case.

TimesLIVE

