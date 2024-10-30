Politics

Budget 2024 | Extra R3.5bn for troop deployment to DRC, R96m for ICJ genocide costs

Government has added an extra R10.4bn to its original spending plans announced in February

30 October 2024 - 15:39
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SANDF presence in the DRC has been extended to December. File photo
The SANDF presence in the DRC has been extended to December. File photo
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The government has added an extra R10.4bn to its original spending plans announced in February, including an extra R3.5bn for the deployment of South African soldiers in the war-torn east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This is according to the medium-termbudgetpolicystatement tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in parliament on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament this week the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) presence in the DRC as part of the SADC peacekeeping mission would be extended. 

Despite the mission being criticised in parliament by the DA and ActionSA, who decry the deployment of “ill-equipped” SANDF troops and “deplorable living conditions”, Ramaphosa said 1,198 troops would remain on the ground until December 20.

In his “in-year spending adjustments,” Godongwana also allocated R96m to government’s legal fees related to its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

An amount of R2.1bn has been allocated to “unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditure” or contingency category to deal with the effect of natural disasters.

Godongwana has also set aside funds to repay the debt incurred by national roads agency Sanral for the Gauteng freeway improvement project, generally referred to as the e-toll system.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Budget 2024 | Government holds firm on fiscal consolidation as growth outlook dampens

The National Treasury had to lower its 2024 economic growth forecast from 1.3% in the 2024 budget to 1.1% but placed its growth outlook for the ...
Business
6 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Reform of social grants system on the horizon

Government is considering significant reforms in the grant system which will be detailed in next year’s budget.
News
6 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Extra compliance mechanisms to be introduced for municipalities

According to the medium-budget policy statement tabled on Wednesday, a performance-based conditional grant would be introduced to trigger changes.
Politics
5 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Treasury threatens to cut Eskom’s debt relief allocation

Despite improvements in some areas, state-owned entities continue to post net losses, fall short of performance targets and account for a ...
Business
6 hours ago

Budget 2024 | R11bn to encourage older civil servants to retire early

The National Treasury has set aside R11bn for the next two fiscal years to encourage older civil servants in non-critical skills jobs to take early ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployments

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the extensions of the employment of the South African National Defence Force in the Democratic Republic of ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Budget 2024 | R11bn to encourage older civil servants to retire early Politics
  2. LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identity ... Politics
  3. EFF MPs ruffled by Floyd Shivambu’s remarks on leaving the red berets Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Schreiber is disrespecting ANC but I know Matamela will never sell us ... Politics
  5. Mbalula blue-ticks Zille’s request for regular meetings Politics

Latest Videos

THINK BUDGET with RMB: 2024/25 Medium-Term Budget Insights
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures