Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya launches 100-day action plan

Infrastructure development, particularly of energy and water infrastructure, was placed third on the priority list after the city's long-standing and frequent power and water outages, as well as ageing infrastructure.
"While the budget limits our capacity to solve all infrastructure issues immediately, we can improve capital project management. Our goal is to implement robust project management strategies so that by the end of the financial year, 100% of the capital budget is spent and no grant funding is returned due to under-expenditure."
The key infrastructure projects targeted include the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works, sewer pipeline refurbishments, high-mast lights and revitalisation of critical substations.
Equitable basic service delivery and the maintenance of a clean city were identified as the fourth pillar of the action plan, with a vow from the new administration to deliver quality basic services as a "matter of principle, and not politics".
"Our goal is to improve lighting in areas that have long been left in darkness. We are also putting measures in place to accelerate response times for water leaks and sewer blockages, aiming to address 90% of complaints within 48-hours, with a long-term target of 24 hours.
"These issues account for most complaints received by the city. To maintain clean townships, we will engage communities in clean-up programmes, including litter-picking, street sweeping and illegal dumping clearance. We have embarked on campaigns in Mamelodi, Atteridgeville and the CBD."
The fifth priority was revealed as by-law enforcement and inner-city rejuvenation to ensure public safety and public health. Moya said the metro will intensify by-law enforcement across Tshwane, focusing particularly on the inner-city.
Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has revealed six priorities that will anchor her executive's first 100 days in office, a plan she said will enable a "decisive turnaround" for the capital city.
The city's executive believes a focus on areas of concern will assist in propelling the city towards a path of recovery.
After functioning on an unfunded budget for years, Moya placed stabilisation of the city's coffers at the top of her priority list.
"No city can function without adequate resources. Delivering better services to residents requires financial health. Ensuring no community in Tshwane is left behind starts with a funded budget. Improving our financial performance and presenting a fully funded budget by March next year is imperative. To accomplish this, a financial recovery plan that consists of several elements will be implemented," she said.
The mayor listed improvement in billing measures, increased revenue collection and continuation of the "Tshwane Ya Tima" programme as part of her key objectives. The programme allows the municipality to cut services to those who owe to reduce their debtor's book and reduce the city's expenditure in line with its budget.
"While financial stability is our goal, we must manage expenditure carefully in line with our budget. The new administration is committed to acting responsibly with the city’s finances. Assuming revenue collection continues to improve, we will look at budget adjustments to reallocate resources to frontline services, settle historic debt and work with labour unions towards a mutually acceptable resolution regarding salary increases."
The second priority of the newly sworn executive has been identified as economic revitalisation, essential to the city's financial sustainability and revenue generation.
"A vibrant economy fuels a functional city, while a functional city enables economic growth. To unlock Tshwane’s economic potential, we will focus on supporting established corporations, SMMEs, emerging business and informal traders, particularly in township economies."
Moya said this would extend to support given to township businesses, exploration of new areas for collaboration, the city's public employment programme and work opportunities, as well as prioritisation of the city's investment facilitation programme.
"In response to concerns around food safety, we will drive increased spaza shop inspections in all seven regions, in partnership with the Tshwane metropolitan police service and the police service. Enforcement operations will also cover liquor licence compliance, street-vendor trading and public amenities by-laws.
"In the inner-city, we will focus on waste management, illegal dumping and policing derelict buildings. Over the longer term, our goal is to build a professional, responsive and highly functional metro police unit that can ensure the safety and security of all. Ensuring a safe city is non-negotiable for Tshwane’s prosperity."
Moya's administration has identified community engagement and taking government to the people as its final pillar as it seeks to improve relations between the executive and the constituency it serves.
"We aim to improve our communication with residents, understanding that nearly half of Tshwane’s residents lack regular internet access. Residents deserve to be informed about service delivery progress, and we have a responsibility to bring government closer to the people. The city needs to communicate proactively so when issues arise, residents hear it from us first."
Moya announced her cabinet will launch imbizos to introduce the new executive, listen to the concerns of residents and share their plans.
