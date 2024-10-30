At the time of its signing, then mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman defended the partnership, saying the MOU was beneficial to both parties and denied the city was relinquishing its responsibilities to an external organisation.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya shrugs off pressure to end city's partnership with AfriForum
All 68 MOUs it has with several entities will be reviewed, says mayor
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
Despite calls from coalition partners to end a partnership with AfriForum, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says singling out the lobby group would be considered a witch hunt.
This is on the back of the controversial memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed between the Afrikaner lobby group and the capital city. The partnership sees AfriForum provide maintenance services in the city.
The EFF believes the arrangement exposes the failure of the former DA-led coalition to implement effective service delivery systems and safeguard the city's facilities and communities.
Moya said her executive cannot simply terminate the agreement but the city will initiate a review of all 68 MOUs it has with several entities and organisations.
“AfriForum being in public scrutiny is going to be a test of whether we mean it when we say we are serious about uniting this city. We will be reviewing all MOUs, not just AfriForum's. This is in line with the principle that we have adopted. If we say we want social cohesion, it means that is exactly what we need to work towards.
“To single out one NGO while we do not know about what is contained in other MOUs will look like we are on a witch hunt.”
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya launches 100-day action plan
At the time of its signing, then mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman defended the partnership, saying the MOU was beneficial to both parties and denied the city was relinquishing its responsibilities to an external organisation.
“This is not outsourcing services to AfriForum. This is part of our whole-of-society approach where we call on civil society, residents and any other groups who want to help the city improve service delivery.”
Moya said certain concerns were raised by political parties while others were raised by the mayoral committee members.
A looming concern is the access granted to the lobby group to the city's infrastructure, which the EFF has condemned as an attempt to capture the city without a democratic mandate. Moya said the city was dealing with a lot of theft and vandalism.
Moya vowed her executive will prioritise the review of NGOs over the next few months, particularly those related to security, infrastructure development and service delivery.
“We have a lot of MOUs with government departments and entities, universities and more, so we are going to have to categorise and prioritise which ones we review first.”
‘Someone is fuelling this’: things ‘get racial’ as ‘shocked’ Tshwane mayor’s number is leaked
Moya said it is important to provide context on the origin of the city's relationship with AfriForum.
“Last year there was a strike in the city and part of the city's response was to use AfriForum's security arm to assist with that. I am not aware of any commercial benefit on their side. What I know is that the MOU is presented as a service that will be given to the city.”
The MOU was signed this year after approval by the now ousted DA-led mayoral committee.
“We must sit with them, take them through our thinking and then hear what they say and move the conversation from there.”
