Politics

WATCH | Enoch Godongwana delivers medium-term budget policy statement

30 October 2024 - 14:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday presenting the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament.

This is the first budget speech under the government of national unity (GNU).

Businesspeople and civil society organisations are eager to hear what economic policies will be implemented by government to help cushion them as they weather the economic storm.

Godongwana is expected to provide clarity on demands made by civil society organisations as various sectors of society scramble to be at the top of the pecking order of the GNU's fiscal priorities.

