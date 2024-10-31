Politics

Defiant Zuma to fight ANC expulsion on Friday

31 October 2024
Former president Jacob Zuma singing 'Umshini wami' after an appearance at the arms deal corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg high court. File image.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will on Friday fight for his reinstatement as an ANC member after his expulsion in July.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Thursday Zuma's hearing by the ANC's national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA) will be held virtually.

Zuma wanted a physical meeting.

“He has instructed his representative Tony Yengeni that the first order of business must be his application for a physical and public appeal process and a few other preliminary objections which need to be decided before the appeal on the merits. The NDCA will be chaired by Johnny de Lange and the charged member will be represented by Yengeni,” the foundation said.

Despite having established his own party which led to the ANC's electoral losses in May, Zuma maintains he is still a member of the ANC. 

He was charged with bringing the party into disrepute and for acting and collaborating with a political organisation other than an organisation in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the party.

He was also charged with having campaigned for the MK Party.

NDC members including Faith Muthambi, Nocawe Mafu, Robinson Ramaite, Kerensa Millard and Vusi Pikoli voted in favour of his expulsion.

The NDC argued Zuma's misconduct was serious and his contribution to the liberation struggle could not detract from the decision to impose the sanction and expulsion.

TimesLIVE

Mkhwebane, ex-KZN premier Mchunu defect to Zuma's MK Party

"A politician will not just stay in a wrong place when there is a correct place politically," Zuma says of the party's new recruits.
Politics
5 days ago

In politics, party trumps country, always

Jacob Zuma was correct when he said the ANC was more important than the country. All politicians put their parties first or, if you’re in Russia or ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

'We were slaughtered by Jacob Zuma': Gwede Mantashe still licking wounds of ANC's poor election performance

Speaking at the memorial for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana in Cape Town on Tuesday, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe reflected on the ...
Politics
1 week ago
