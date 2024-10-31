Defiant Zuma to fight ANC expulsion on Friday

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will on Friday fight for his reinstatement as an ANC member after his expulsion in July.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Thursday Zuma's hearing by the ANC's national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA) will be held virtually.
Zuma wanted a physical meeting.
“He has instructed his representative Tony Yengeni that the first order of business must be his application for a physical and public appeal process and a few other preliminary objections which need to be decided before the appeal on the merits. The NDCA will be chaired by Johnny de Lange and the charged member will be represented by Yengeni,” the foundation said.
Despite having established his own party which led to the ANC's electoral losses in May, Zuma maintains he is still a member of the ANC.
He was charged with bringing the party into disrepute and for acting and collaborating with a political organisation other than an organisation in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the party.
He was also charged with having campaigned for the MK Party.
NDC members including Faith Muthambi, Nocawe Mafu, Robinson Ramaite, Kerensa Millard and Vusi Pikoli voted in favour of his expulsion.
The NDC argued Zuma's misconduct was serious and his contribution to the liberation struggle could not detract from the decision to impose the sanction and expulsion.
