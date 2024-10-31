Politics

Mchunu blasts justice system over court's handling of sensitive case

31 October 2024 - 14:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The law should be optimised by police officers and judicial officials in favour of victims, says police minister Senzo Mchunu. Stock photo.
The law should be optimised by police officers and judicial officials in favour of victims, says police minister Senzo Mchunu. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Minister of police Senzo Mchunu has expressed his “deep concern” over the justice system’s handling of a case involving a minor who has suffered repeated violations, allegedly at the hands of a neighbour.

Police opened a case in January when they were informed a KwaZulu-Natal boy had been violated in November.

A suspect was arrested and during the initial court appearance, he was granted bail with strict conditions, including relocating to an address away from the minor, who lived next door.

Despite this stipulation, the suspect allegedly violated his bail conditions and committed a second offence against the same minor on February 15. This led to a subsequent court appearance where bail was successfully opposed.

The case was then referred to a regional court, where it was heard in September.

GBV stalks police service too, MPs hear

The need for heightened wellness support for police members was highlighted.
Politics
7 hours ago

During these proceedings, the prosecutor recommended a psychological assessment for the victim, leading to a provisional withdrawal of the case and the release of the suspect—despite previous opposition to bail based on the risks involved.

Mchunu, who is engaging with justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane on how courts handle sensitive cases like this — said the sequence of events was extremely troubling.

“It is alarming to witness suspects, initially detained on grave charges, being released into communities where they pose ongoing threats,” he said.

“In this case, the minor has now been violated on two separate occasions, and the suspect remains free, creating the potential for further harm.

“There needs to be sensitivity and determination to optimise application of the law, by police officers and officials tasked with dispensing justice, in favour of the victims.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE | Body found in garden of Heidelberg house 'where bailed murder accused used to live'

This comes less than a week after Jaen-Lee Pyne was released on bail, allegedly without the police or the families of his alleged victims being ...
News
23 hours ago

Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders

Siphosoxolo Myekethe made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Q&A with correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald

Parliament heard this month that 40% of parolees reoffend. Chris Barron asked minister of correctional services Pieter Groenewald ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

'Scared, overwhelmed, disillusioned': Alison Botha, who survived rape, disembowelment, near decapitation, on attackers' parole

'Alison said people must be afraid — very, very afraid,' says her lawyer
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mother, attorney ‘forced minor daughters into prostitution’ South Africa
  2. Amantle Samane murder suspect will seek bail, voices fears for his safety South Africa

Most read

  1. Budget 2024 | R11bn to encourage older civil servants to retire early Politics
  2. EFF MPs ruffled by Floyd Shivambu’s remarks on leaving the red berets Politics
  3. Learn your history: Steenhuisen to MK Party after it opposes Ukraine visa waiver Politics
  4. LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identity ... Politics
  5. Budget 2024 | DA welcomes budget, EFF decries its 'prioritising of private ... Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Freaky fright flicks just in time for Halloween
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 31 October 2024