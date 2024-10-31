Rant calling for Ndlozi as EFF deputy president gets student expelled

He further challenged Malema and Student Command president Sihle Lonzi.
The EFF Students Command (EFFSC) has expelled former University of Limpopo SRC member Kganki Mphahlele after he took jabs at EFF leader Julius Malema while calling for MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to vie for the red berets' deputy president post at the party's upcoming conference.
The EFF will hold its elective conference in December.
In a series of posts on social media, Mphahlele, an SRC member in 2022/23, voiced his support for Ndlozi, saying the survival of the organisation depended on him after Floyd Shivambu's exit.
“[Ndlozi] is the deputy president we want. His name is commissioner Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and magic is his game.
“The EFF is a people's protest movement styled as a political party and not a fiefdom of individuals. If the delegates in majority say Dr Ndlozi must rise, then he shall rise,” Mphahlele said a day before he was expelled.
EFF MPs ruffled by Floyd Shivambu’s remarks on leaving the red berets
He further challenged Malema and Student Command president Sihle Lonzi.
“CIC Julius Malema is not a National People Assembly superdelegate, he must not dare try to impose Godrich Gardee as the EFF deputy president. We don't want Gardee, we want Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as branches. Julius and all his deployees must not dare start a war with branches, war is a very difficult thing,” Mphahlele said.
“The EFFSC president [Lonzi] must not test us — there are no Sisulus, Tambos or Mandelas in the EFF. No-one came here carrying the position of 'deputy president', we're not a religious worshipping family. We're a protest movement styled as a political party and we the people want Ndlozi.”
Malema responded to Mphahlele, saying: “Try me, boys.”
Mphahlele, however, was not deterred by Malema's warning.
“Some people think they're untouchable, but we will show them that they're not. If you ever said that you're untouchable, just know it's a lie. We are still on our way and we will touch you. We are absolutely patient with ourselves, no man must hegemonise the political space,” he said.
In a letter dated October 30, the EFFSC expelled Mphahlele.
EFFSC acting secretary Khanya Bungane confirmed the expulsion to TimesLIVE.
Bungane's letter read: “You have, on numerous occasions, engaged in publicly insulting and defaming EFF and its leaders. Second, you used your social media account to bring the organisation and its leaders into disrepute.
“These are very serious offences levelled against you, which all constitute gross violation. You are therefore expelled from the organisation, with immediate effect.”
Former UJ EFFSC leader Phasoane Mphahlele was among EFF members who supported the call for Ndlozi to take the leadership post, saying: “We support Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for anything he wants. Whatever he wants, we also want it for him. It is long overdue now. All young people committed to the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime must rally behind the People's Dr. We are firm, and very clear.”
TimesLIVE
