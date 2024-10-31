Politics

Budget 2024 | SA sees wider deficits, higher debt in budget review

31 October 2024 - 09:28 By Kopano Gumbi, Tannur Anders and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Image: Esa Alexander

The government on Wednesday forecast wider budget deficits and higher debt over the next three years, even as it anticipated better growth prospects due to improved electricity supply.

In the first budget review since the ANC lost its parliamentary majority and formed a government of national unity (GNU), the National Treasury said it saw the consolidated deficit at 5% of national output in the fiscal year that ends in March 2025, wider than the 4.5% deficit forecast in February.

For the next fiscal year, the Treasury now sees a budget deficit of 4.3% of GDP, up from a previous forecast of 3.7%.

The projections were worse than expected in a Reuters poll published last week. Economists in that poll predicted the Treasury would announce a narrower 2024/2025 deficit forecast of 4.4% and 3.9% for 2025/2026.

The rand weakened against the US dollar after the new projections were announced.

The Treasury said in its medium-term budget policy statement “fiscal consolidation measures have limited but not prevented the widening of budget deficits and debt”.

Budget 2024 | DA welcomes budget, EFF decries its 'prioritising of private sector profits'

While the DA beamed at the focus on involving the private sector as the government's partner in economic reform, the EFF was frothing at the mouth, ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Revenue collection is expected to be hit by a decline in fuel levy and import VAT collections, among other things, it said.

“In the absence of faster growth and in the face of external risks, tax revenue will remain under pressure, forcing us to make difficult decisions,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana said.

South Africa's gross debt is now seen stabilising at 75.5% of GDP in 2025/2026.

The economy is expected to expand by 1.1% this year, down from a February estimate of 1.3%. Growth is expected to come in at 1.7% in 2025, vs a previous forecast of 1.6%.

South Africa's economy has struggled to grow for more than a decade, constrained by inefficiencies at Eskom and Transnet.

The Treasury said the medium-term growth prospects were improving thanks to a suspension of rolling power blackouts and improved investor confidence after the formation of the GNU in June, though lingering logistics bottlenecks remained a concern.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has touted infrastructure development as key to economic growth.

The Treasury said the government aimed to transform its approach to public sector infrastructure by doing more to attract private sector participation, including a focus on exploring alternative financing mechanisms.

Reuters

Budget 2024 | Government holds firm on fiscal consolidation as growth outlook dampens

The National Treasury had to lower its 2024 economic growth forecast from 1.3% in the 2024 budget to 1.1% but placed its growth outlook for the ...
Business
20 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Reform of social grants system on the horizon

The government is considering significant reforms in the grant system which will be detailed in next year’s budget.
Politics
21 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Extra compliance mechanisms to be introduced for municipalities

According to the medium-budget policy statement tabled on Wednesday, a performance-based conditional grant would be introduced to trigger changes.
Politics
20 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Government reduces exposure to SAA

The National Treasury says much work went into shrinking the amount government is liable for
News
14 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Treasury threatens to cut Eskom's debt relief allocation

Despite improvements in some areas, state-owned entities continue to post net losses, fall short of performance targets and account for a ...
Business
20 hours ago

Budget 2024 | R11bn to encourage older civil servants to retire early

The National Treasury has set aside R11bn for the next two fiscal years to encourage older civil servants in non-critical skills jobs to take early ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Budget 2024 | Extra R3.5bn for troop deployment to DRC, R96m for ICJ genocide costs

The government has added an extra R10.4bn to its original spending plans announced in February
Politics
20 hours ago
