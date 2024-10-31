Politics

WATCH | Deputy President Paul Mashatile in parliament for Q&A

31 October 2024 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on Thursday appearing before parliament for a question-and-answer session.

GNU 'clearing house' sets up team to iron out disagreement on Bela Act

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's office says members of the unity government's "clearing house" mechanism met on Wednesday to discuss the Basic ...
9 hours ago

How the GNU plans to achieve 3% growth

DA leader John Steenhuisen spoke virtually to investors at the SA Tomorrow Investor conference in New York.
1 day ago

Mashatile, Mokonyane push back against disbanding ANC KZN, GP structures

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane are pushing back against moves to disband the party's ...
4 days ago

Paul Mashatile on being president: I’m available if branches want me

Deputy president says though the succession debate has yet to start, ANC leaders may avail themselves when asked.
4 days ago
