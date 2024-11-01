Politics

John Steenhuisen signs up for study at ‘inspirational’ Unisa

01 November 2024 - 07:46 By TimesLIVE
Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen visited Unisa vice-chancelor Prof Puleng LenkaBula on October 31 2024.
Image: Unisa

DA leader and government of national unity agriculture minister John Steenhuisen is signing up to study at Unisa, which he says has an inspirational management team.

He enrolled for a BA in politics and law at Unisa in 1994 but never finished the degree. This was due to financial and work pressures, he said previously.

After a visit to the Pretoria campus on Thursday, principal and vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula said Steenhuisen felt he could juggle his employment obligations and course work.

She said he told her "Unisa provides him the flexibility to work and study, allowing him to continue with his qualification".

"His areas of interest include management, public policy, governance and change management, which he plans to focus on for further upskilling."

During his visit, Steenhuisen said he learned more about Unisa's contribution to agriculture, animal sciences and crop resilience. He was full of praise for the university's "incredible academics" and "inspirational" management team.

Unisa said Steenhuisen’s visit was "to expound on how universities work with the public and private sectors and communities in enhancing the benefits of agriculture in our country and our world".

LenkaBula said the university was effecting changes which had led to an improvement in its ranking.

TimesLIVE

