The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal spoke out of both sides of their mouth during a media briefing, holding no punches against its government of provincial unity (GPU) partners the DA and IFP.
ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma called the DA “self-serving” and the IFP “divisive” — but said he believed despite this, the GPU would remain for a full term and bring stability to the province.
The DA refused to support an ANC motion of no confidence in its own mayor in the embattled KwaDukuza local municipality, Lindile Nhaca, last week. Despite this, the motion was passed with the support of the IFP and EFF.
TimesLIVE previously reported the motion had been a source of discontent in the ANC, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula writing to the KwaZulu-Natal officials to summon the leaders to a national meeting.
In October, KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo and Duma were summoned to Luthuli House for instituting disciplinary action against Nhaca in the General Gizenga Mpanza region. The two leaders left the meeting unscathed and continued their mission to unseat Nhaca.
During Monday's briefing, Duma said the DA's actions last week warranted continuous evaluation and characterisation of the DA in the GPU. The ANC did not believe the DA's stance in the vote was in the best interests of the people, he said.
DA 'self-serving', IFP MEC 'divisive' but the GPU is stable — Siboniso Duma
“It is what they usually do, thinking they are just going to advance their posture. The DA's posture was just self-serving and was defeated. We are still going to be firm against the DA and its tendencies,” said Duma.
The ANC's relationship with the DA was an application of tactical methods imposed by conditions, he said. This alliance meant the ANC would not abandon its goal and historic mission to liberate the people.
The ANC still characterises the DA as a centre-right party with capacity to help progress towards the fulfilment of the Freedom Charter, he added.
ANC deputy provincial chair Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu echoed this sentiment, labelling the DA a party which defends white interests.
“Every time we meet them, we go to them understanding who they are. They don't represent the interests of black people in the province. They don't care about the interests of black people in this province,” she said.
While the ANC had choice words for the DA, it left most of its wrath for the IFP — in particular co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC and Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
Some of the accusations it levelled against the MEC included:
“While we appreciate the spirit of working together as displayed by other leaders of the IFP in the legislature, we believe Buthelezi thinks he is above the GPU and his party the IFP. He is divisive in nature and its mission is to take us backward,” Duma said.
ANC provincial leaders accused Buthelezi of making several mistakes in government and alleged he was undermining the IFP. Mtolo warned that if the IFP failed to act against Buthelezi, it would be forced to act. The ANC said Buthelezi was implementing decisions which the GPU had not agreed on but refused to elaborate further.
“We work well together, where we are unable to reach a decision on the matter, we are able to engage each other until all of us are able to find middle ground. We have one rotten potato, or they have a rotten potato as the IFP, which is MEC Buthelezi,” said Simelane-Zulu.
“We have noticed that since he was given this position of MEC, he uses it to settle scores and we are aware of that. Municipalities run by the ANC in particular, he has made it a point that he goes after them and we are not going to allow that.”
