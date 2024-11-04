Politics

‘Leaders with an alternative view do not have to feel threatened’: Gungubele defends GNU

04 November 2024 - 13:52
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Deputy minister of communications and digital technologies Mondli Gungubele has defended the government of national unity. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Deputy minister of communications and digital technologies Mondli Gungubele has urged ANC leaders and tripartite alliance partners who do not support the government of national unity (GNU) not to feel threatened when expressing their views.

“The GNU is the tactic we unanimously adopted as ANC leadership. We have no knowledge of an alternative yet. Those who attack it do so through rallies and press conferences,” he said.

“Leaders who have an alternative view to the GNU do not have to feel threatened. We had a lekgotla where all alliance components were invited. No-one came to use this platform to express an alternative view.”

Gungubele's remarks come as the ANC's alliance partner the SA Communist Party (SACP) continues to criticise the GNU. Some ANC members have also voiced unhappiness with the GNU formation, protesting against the inclusion of the DA and FF Plus. 

Last month the SACP backed its general secretary Solly Mapaila, saying he was criticised by ANC leaders but he was not a “lone voice”. The SACP also rejected an ANC invite to celebrate last month's 100 days of GNU event at Luthuli House.

Sunday World reported Mapaila had beefed up security at his home after “receiving threats.”

Gungubele criticised the public nature of disagreements, calling for more constructive discourse to unify the party amid rising tensions.

“The truly grounded revolutionaries rarely resort to labelling their opponents. They also don't shadowbox with their opponents. They call them out and state the exact substance of disagreement. They don't shout in rallies, especially when the disputes are internal.”

Echoing concerns about the GNU’s effectiveness, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe recently acknowledged the coalition emerged from the party's failure to deliver essential services.

“We are struggling in a terrain that is not of our own. It is a terrain that was imposed on us by the fact that we lost the majority,” he said.

Mantashe urged ANC members to focus on service delivery, even within the constraints of the GNU: “It’s fine even if it’s under. Let’s do what is right. ANC members who are in cabinet posts must do their work and must talk about it.”

He also cautioned against the tendency to idealise past leaders while criticising current ones, saying: “It’s easy to treat previous leaders as angels and current leaders as devils. That is the easiest effort in life.”

Tensions within the GNU are further worsened by public disputes, such as those involving Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The debate continues on social media:

