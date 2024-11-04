Rift between former progressive caucus allies EFF and MK Party widens

“Fana claims to be a member of EFF, but he is busy praise-worshipping MK Party. The man is trying to tear the EFF apart on Twitter [X], but he claims to be a member. It is clear that MK Party is buying people like Mokoena so they can turn EFF into MK from inside.”
The MKP recently unveiled its constitution and has vowed to “unite the progressive forces which represent the oppressed”. However, Matumba believes the MKP's goal is not to unite against the ruling government but rather to destroy the EFF.
“MK Party is not uniting oppositions against ANC and its DA. They are uniting against the EFF. They can't unite against the ANC they were formed to rescue,” he said.
“Just like Floyd Shivambu, Mokoena is pretending to have found a messiah in Jacob Zuma who is here to unite everyone. Fana and Floyd are trying to ignore the fact that the unity Zuma is preaching is opportunistic in nature.
“Zuma is a man who is in pain [after] being removed from the presidency. Just like Mbeki, he carries that pain in his heart in everything he does. So the unity is for delivering Zuma to the Union Buildings and for him to appoint them as ministers.”
Mokoena resigned as an EFF MP last month, just four months after being sworn in. Matumba suspects Mokoena may be secretly planning to join the MKP. Mokoena has, however, dismissed rumours that he has joined MKP.
Former parliament progressive caucus allies, the MK Party (MKP) and EFF, are at odds, with some of the red berets rejecting sentiments of the parties uniting in forming an opposition bloc.
Former EFF MP Anthony Matumba recently warned fellow party members that the red berets and the MKP were not aligned. This comes after former EFF MP Fana Mokoena publicly endorsed the MKP's ideology of uniting opposition parties.
“The MKP’s idea of uniting the opposition under one umbrella, whatever we call it — instead of fighting in silos, sometimes even fighting one another — is a superior idea, and most relevant for the politics of SA today. In the same way the EFF’s uniting Africa is a superior idea,” Mokoena said.
While EFF leader Julius Malema and MKP leader Jacob Zuma were friendly during elections, things have changed after the departure of former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to the MKP.
Matumba questioned Mokoena's true intentions, wondering if he was genuinely an EFF member or was sent to infiltrate and destroy the party from within.
“People like Mokoena are the reason EFF members must know that the MK Party is not a friend or a strategic partner of the EFF,” he said.
