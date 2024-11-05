Helen Zille's outbursts prove we were right: SACP's Solly Mapaila on GNU

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has harshly criticised the ANC for failing to rein in the DA's Helen Zille, saying her “constant outbursts prove that the Communist Party's anti-GNU assertions are correct”.
Mapaila said the ANC's insistence on criticising its alliance partner for its views while allowing the DA federal chairperson to have public outbursts was wrong.
This follows Zille's recent revelations that the DA was “instructed” by the business community to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa from the EFF and the MK Party after the ANC's dismal showing at the polls which resulted in it losing its majority.
Speaking at the SA Chamber of Commerce UK, Zille confessed that the move to partner the ANC was an “investor instruction”.
“We were told to prop up Cyril Ramaphosa and shield him from the EFF and MK. The DA said this was a disaster and this would cause people, particularly the business community, to lose interest and somehow take their business elsewhere,” said Zille, sparking controversy.
Mapaila said the working class in South Africa should step up and defend the national democratic revolution.
“Under a bourgeoise system the veneration is to capital, profit and the rich. There is no veneration to the truth and justice. Our movement is [at] a crossroad. If we do not act decisively, neoliberal forces will completely field control over our future. They will immediately consolidate power and erode every gain we have made.
“We must continue to challenge the root cause of this exploitation — which is the capitalist system. We must mobilise every worker from every sector to defend the collective bargain, to demand decent working conditions and push for radical policy changes that drive the working class.”
The general secretary reignited calls for the reconfiguration of the alliance to allow it more decision-making influence and authority in its relationship with the ANC.
“Reconfiguration of the alliance has not happened, and the pro-worker future is diminishing right in front of our eyes. The alliance's current trajectory is unsustainable. Without reconfiguration, we are at the risk of capitulation to capital, right-wing interest and neoliberals who are nothing but modern-day captors.”
Mapaila, known as the GNU's pole position critic, has shrugged off insults and attacks for calling the ANC's decision to work with the DA an abuse of democratic centralism.
“Leaders are trying to justify this evil marriage with the DA, but there is nothing in the policies that resonates with us. We are not in an alliance with the DA, you are the one partnering up with them in government. And this changes how we look at each other going forward.
“It's an abuse of democratic centralism. Democratic debates are shut down because the leadership says so. We face an elite pact formed with apartheid beneficiaries represented by the DA, who are determined to derail further the radical policy changes that are embedded in the national democratic revolution.
“A government of national unity legitimises the unholy marriage and provides this cover for the political and ideological decision by ANC leaders who set up this entity without consulting its alliance partners.”
Mapaila said the DA represents the “very essence of apartheid beneficiaries, the continuation of colonialism and a counter-revolutionary agenda” that is now in government.
Addressing the plenary of Popcru delegates, the SACP general secretary committed to the struggle for the rights and dignity of the working class, vowing to not waiver.
“We will not tolerate any rightward shift in government — whether in composition or policy direction. We will intensify and be steadfast in our opposition to any parties and policies that undermine the working class struggle and labour rights of our country.
“The rights of workers must never be tampered with. The attack on the collective bargaining which continues even today is unacceptable and must be rejected with the contempt it deserves.”
Helen Zille's outbursts prove we were right: SACP's Solly Mapaila on GNU
'We must challenge the root cause of this exploitation — the capitalist system'
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
