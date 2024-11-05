Politics

MKP member quits politics to answer his calling as a sangoma

'I am a spiritual person and have undergone the processes to be a sangoma'

05 November 2024 - 18:26 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
MK Party member Irvin Serame Mogale has announced his resignation from the party.
Image: EMACOUS PHOTOGRAPHY

Popular KwaZulu-Natal MK Party member Irvin Serame Mogale says he has resigned to answer his calling as a sangoma.

In a letter to party president Jacob Zuma, secretary-general Dr Sifiso Maseko and KZN convener Willies Mchunu on Monday, Mogale, better known as Naameh in political circles, said he felt disrespected after his complaints to party leaders about party members smearing his name were not addressed.

He also alleges tribalism is rife in the party in KZN and he is targeted because he's not Zulu.

“I remember when I was still a member of the ANC, some comrades were saying I will never be an MEC because of my surname,” he said.

Mogale told TimesLIVE he was going to answer his calling as a sangoma.

“I am a spiritual person and have undergone all the processes to become a sangoma. I will go back to my isigodlo and help our people,” he said. He said he would consult his ancestors to guide him on his exit from the party.

“I did the same when I left the ANC, I consulted with my ancestors and they said I must leave and join the MK Party,” he said.

Mogale said he felt ashamed for the members, especially the Amakhosi he recruited to the party.

“I informed the Amakhosi about the decision I have taken,” he said.

Party convener Mchunu didn't respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

