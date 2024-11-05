Politics

Beyond Politics with Lizeka Tandwa

PODCAST | Michael Beaumont speaks about his life outside politics

05 November 2024 - 11:15
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont speaks to Lizeka Tandwa. File photo.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont speaks to Lizeka Tandwa. File photo.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

In this episode of Beyond Politics, TimesLIVE digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa speaks to ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont about his life outside politics.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN TO MORE:

LISTEN | ‘White racists need trauma healing’: Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela believes white racists should be helped to heal so that they don’t wound others.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | How we saved Eskom from collapse: Mteto Nyati

The Eskom chair shares the formula used to rescue the utility
Politics
2 months ago

LISTEN | Tough road ahead for EFF: making sense of Shivambu’s exit with Prof Susan Booysen

The EFF will find it difficult to grow, says Prof Susan Booysen after founding member and deputy leader Floyd Shivambu turned his back on the party.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rift between former progressive caucus allies EFF and MK Party widens Politics
  2. DA 'self-serving', IFP MEC 'divisive' but the GPU is stable — Siboniso Duma Politics
  3. RECORDED | DA heads to ConCourt over SA Citizenship Act ruling Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Western countries weakened the ANC': Jacob Zuma Politics
  5. PODCAST | Michael Beaumont speaks about his life outside politics Politics

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS