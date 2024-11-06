Calls for Ramaphosa to act on deaths of children by food poisoning

There has been a growing chorus from the political arena calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and address the recent deaths related to food poisoning.
Eleven children died of suspected food poisoning within a month. Ten of the cases were reported in Gauteng weeks apart and one in the Eastern Cape.
ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni has called for the declaration of a state of emergency after the recent death of 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboi from Alexandra, also of suspected food poisoning.
Ngobeni expressed concern over the growing number of similar incidents, pointing to the recent deaths of children in Katlehong. Siblings Hope Xaba, 9, Owami Xaba, 6, and Lwethu Sikonde, 10, died of suspected food poisoning. The three children died after consuming chips they bought at spaza shops and juice from a vendor.
“It has become increasingly clear that these cases are not isolated but rather part of a broader crisis affecting communities across South Africa. Frustration is mounting over the government’s inaction in the face of this severe and escalating danger,” said Ngobeni.
Grieving Katlehong family calls for vendors to be banned from schools after three children die
There have been growing calls for Ramaphosa and the government to address the issue.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, previously addressing the matter, said the government would take action over spaza shops.
“We are going to intervene in a big way with regard to the spaza shops issue. We are a government. Where we are in charge there must be laws that must be respected and enforced. If the state is weak in terms of the rule of law, the masses will take the law into their hands,” he said.
