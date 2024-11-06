Politics

Calls for Ramaphosa to act on deaths of children by food poisoning

'Frustration is mounting over the government’s inaction': ActionSA chief whip

06 November 2024 - 16:28
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of dragging his feet after 11 children died of suspected food poisoning within a month. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

There has been a growing chorus from the political arena calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and address the recent deaths related to food poisoning.

Eleven children died of suspected food poisoning within a month. Ten of the cases were reported in Gauteng weeks apart and one in the Eastern Cape. 

ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni has called for the declaration of a state of emergency after the recent death of 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboi from Alexandra, also of suspected food poisoning.

Ngobeni expressed concern over the growing number of similar incidents, pointing to the recent deaths of children in Katlehong. Siblings Hope Xaba, 9, Owami Xaba, 6, and Lwethu Sikonde, 10, died of suspected food poisoning. The three children died after consuming chips they bought at spaza shops and juice from a vendor.

“It has become increasingly clear that these cases are not isolated but rather part of a broader crisis affecting communities across South Africa. Frustration is mounting over the government’s inaction in the face of this severe and escalating danger,” said Ngobeni.

