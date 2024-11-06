Politics

MK Party secretary-general Sifiso Maseko resigns

It is said he will return to his full-time job as chief director for infrastructure in the Gauteng health department

06 November 2024 - 17:05
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Sifiso Maseko addressing a media conference in Sandton. File image
Sifiso Maseko addressing a media conference in Sandton. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The MK Party has lost another top official with the resignation of secretary-general Sifiso Maseko.

He took up the position two months ago.

Maseko said his decision to step down was motivated by his employment conditions — a move he admits did not come easily.

“I will be available for any deployment by the MK Party leadership but not in the capacity of being an office-bearer due to imminent changes in the legislative framework to be applicable to public servants.”

His resignation is effective from November 4.

Maseko said he was not abandoning the party and committed to remaining a full member.

“I extend my heartfelt and warm appreciation for the collective leadership under the stewardship of the president and the members of the MK Party.”

It is said he will return to his full-time job as chief director for infrastructure in the Gauteng health department. 

He was suspended in 2022 on full pay with other officials from the provincial government.

This followed a Special Investigating Unit investigation into irregular procurement of personal protective equipment by the department during the Covid-19 pandemic.

TimesLIVE

