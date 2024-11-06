Politics

Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament

But party spokesperson Steve Motale describes 20-year-old’s resignation as a ‘redeployment’

06 November 2024 - 14:57
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Cleo Wilskut, 20, has resigned after being selected to represent the Patriotic Alliance as an MP in June. File photo.
Image: PA/Facebook

The Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, has resigned from her position in parliament.

“I’m circulating this video to the general public informing you that I have officially resigned from parliament. I would like to thank the leadership of the Patriotic Alliance,” she said in a video posted on X by party leader Gayton McKenzie.

“I am looking forward to growing the Patriotic Alliance forever, ons baiza nie [this is the party slogan and translates as ‘we’re not scared, we don’t stand back’], die plan gaan aan [the work continues]. Salute.”

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to TimesLIVE that Wilskut, 20, resigned from the National Assembly and had not been replaced yet. 

But PA spokesperson Steve Motale described Wilskut’s resignation as “redeployment”. He said: “A number of our MPs are being redeployed, including Wilskut. The details around their replacements are currently being finalised.” 

Wilskut, at just 20 years and one month old, become South Africa’s youngest MP in June, alongside fellow PA MP Jasmine Petersen, 22. Their appointments were met with mixed reactions across social media. Many celebrated the inclusion of youth in the political process, while others expressed scepticism about the readiness of such young individuals for the demands of parliamentary work.

