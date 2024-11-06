The Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, has resigned from her position in parliament.
“I’m circulating this video to the general public informing you that I have officially resigned from parliament. I would like to thank the leadership of the Patriotic Alliance,” she said in a video posted on X by party leader Gayton McKenzie.
“I am looking forward to growing the Patriotic Alliance forever, ons baiza nie [this is the party slogan and translates as ‘we’re not scared, we don’t stand back’], die plan gaan aan [the work continues]. Salute.”
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to TimesLIVE that Wilskut, 20, resigned from the National Assembly and had not been replaced yet.
But PA spokesperson Steve Motale described Wilskut’s resignation as “redeployment”. He said: “A number of our MPs are being redeployed, including Wilskut. The details around their replacements are currently being finalised.”
Wilskut, at just 20 years and one month old, become South Africa’s youngest MP in June, alongside fellow PA MP Jasmine Petersen, 22. Their appointments were met with mixed reactions across social media. Many celebrated the inclusion of youth in the political process, while others expressed scepticism about the readiness of such young individuals for the demands of parliamentary work.
TimesLIVE
Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament
But party spokesperson Steve Motale describes 20-year-old’s resignation as a ‘redeployment’
Image: PA/Facebook
The Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, has resigned from her position in parliament.
“I’m circulating this video to the general public informing you that I have officially resigned from parliament. I would like to thank the leadership of the Patriotic Alliance,” she said in a video posted on X by party leader Gayton McKenzie.
“I am looking forward to growing the Patriotic Alliance forever, ons baiza nie [this is the party slogan and translates as ‘we’re not scared, we don’t stand back’], die plan gaan aan [the work continues]. Salute.”
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to TimesLIVE that Wilskut, 20, resigned from the National Assembly and had not been replaced yet.
But PA spokesperson Steve Motale described Wilskut’s resignation as “redeployment”. He said: “A number of our MPs are being redeployed, including Wilskut. The details around their replacements are currently being finalised.”
Wilskut, at just 20 years and one month old, become South Africa’s youngest MP in June, alongside fellow PA MP Jasmine Petersen, 22. Their appointments were met with mixed reactions across social media. Many celebrated the inclusion of youth in the political process, while others expressed scepticism about the readiness of such young individuals for the demands of parliamentary work.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
R3.2m for McKenzie's meeting with Khoi-San leaders, department accounts for millions spent
WATCH | McKenzie urges MPs not to get 'too comfortable' in their positions
SA’s youngest MP a ‘hardworking go-getter’ preparing for bigger things
Young MPs take up their seats in seventh parliament
Gayton McKenzie celebrates PA's young MPs, aged 20 and 22
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos