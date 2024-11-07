Politics

'MK Party is blessed': Floyd Shivambu welcomes Dali Mpofu

07 November 2024 - 10:38
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and adv Dali Mpofu in the spotlight.
Image: MKP/X

MK Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu has extended a warm welcome to advocate Dali Mpofu, the former EFF national chairperson and long-standing Jacob Zuma ally, who has defected to the MK Party.

Mpofu revealed his departure from the EFF in an interview with the SABC.

“After a lot of soul searching, I have taken a decision that I will join the MK Party. I am joining the party because I believe it is the vehicle to achieve the much needed black and progressive unity,” he said.

Shivambu, who previously served as the EFF's deputy leader and MP, took to social media to express his enthusiasm about Mpofu joining the party.

“Welcome, adv Dali Mpofu, to the movement, which has superior ideological, political and organisational capacity, composure and temperament to unite all the anti-colonial, anti-imperialist and anti-racist progressive forces in South Africa to fight for total political, economic, social, spatial, cultural and knowledge/ideological freedom and emancipation,” Shivambu said.

“The MK Party is blessed to be joined by [a] capable, disciplined, hardworking and selfless leader. It’s no retreat.”

The MK Party's gains come amid the EFF's internal struggles and controversies. After Shivambu, more EFF members defected to Zuma's party, including former EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who also took to social media to welcome Mpofu.

TimesLIVE

