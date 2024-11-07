Politics

Ndlozi should leave EFF: former DA MP Van Damme on Malema's remarks

People in politics? Some of the most evil, dumbest, most mediocre people'

07 November 2024 - 17:52
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
EFF leader Julius Malema with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Image: EFF media team/ X

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme has advised EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to leave the red berets amid party leadership troubles. 

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema's recent cryptic tweet, which van Damme believes was directed at Ndlozi, describing "two remaining members" as having “lost their souls” in the party.

“Only two of your favourites remain and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the leadership. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate,” Malema said.

Van Damme urged Ndlozi to join the growing list of departing members, including advocate Dali Mpofu, who recently left the EFF.

“I don’t know why Ndlozi puts up with being constantly publicly degraded like this. The man doesn’t need politics, he has a whole PhD. Leave, Dr Ndlozi. No politics is ever worth your dignity. Leave this one and his failing party and thrive beyond his wildest imagination,” Van Damme said.

“It’s a terrible way to treat another human being. It’s heartbreaking to see. Politics is politics but at the end of the day we are human.”

Van Damme, who resigned from parliament in 2021 over internal disputes with the DA leadership, empathised with Ndlozi.

“That stuff is soul-destroying. I learnt it the hard way, and it’s heartbreaking to see it happen to someone else. I don’t care what his politics are. We are all human. I also learnt that the grass is, in fact, sometimes greener on the other side.”

Ndlozi, a prominent leader in the EFF, has been with the party since 2014 and holds a PhD in political sociology from Wits University. Despite recent rumours of his departure, Ndlozi has signalled his continued allegiance to the party.

When accused of not caring about Ndlozi, van Damme clarified that she has always admired his intelligence.

“Ndlozi and I were on the same committee, and he is smarter than many give him credit for. We had long talks about life, politics and everything in between. I’ve always admired his mind, and he knows that. Political disagreement is not hatred. Politicians know that and many across political lines are friends. It’s only supporters who hate each other, your leaders don’t.

“The thing is that some of you think having a political career is the pinnacle of success in life. It is not. It is middle management in the private sector salary that doesn’t require any particular skill set. You worship politicians too much. You make them your gods. Having been in politics myself, I'd suggest you be a little more discerning.

“People in politics? Some of the most evil, dumbest, most mediocre people you have come across. There are gems but they are few and far between. This is shared in the utmost kindness encouraging you to think deeper about who you choose to idolise. There are great people, support (and don't idolise) them.”

Many other people showed appreciation for Ndlozi on social media amid EFF leadership troubles.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Rant calling for Ndlozi as EFF deputy president gets student expelled

In a series of posts on social media, Kganki Mphahlele voiced his support for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, saying the survival of the organisation depends on ...
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | 'When are you leaving?' asks Nzimande of EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

High-profile EFF members, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, recently resigned as MPs and left the party.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Godrich Gardee expected to make a comeback in EFF top leadership as lobbying takes shape

While Gardee is said to have won Malema's favour, Ndlozi enjoys popularity with the younger EFF members
Politics
6 days ago

'He has expressed himself internally': Malema on Ndlozi's stance regarding Shivambu exit

EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his relationship with red berets MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Politics
1 month ago

'No tolerance for laziness': Malema to EFF representatives

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned “lazy” party representatives, saying they will be dealt with despite losing members to MK Party.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Only two of your favourites remain’: Malema as Mpofu leaves EFF Politics
  2. 'This is nothing personal at all': Dali Mpofu quits red berets for MK Party Politics
  3. Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament Politics
  4. MK Party secretary-general Sifiso Maseko resigns Politics
  5. Rift between former progressive caucus allies EFF and MK Party widens Politics

Latest Videos

Bringing Formula 1 BACK to South Africa!
SPOTLIGHT | Tracking down kidnapped Santa to save Christmas