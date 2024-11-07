Hundreds of dignitaries arrived at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue of the amaZulu monarch after which the airport is named.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini were the chief guests at the unveiling of the 12m statue of King Shaka, which replaces a previous artwork that apparently made the amaZulu monarch look like a “herdboy”.
The replacement has been in the making since 2010 when King Goodwill Zwelithini demanded the removal of a R3.2m sculpture of King Shaka surrounded by cattle because it did not reflect his great-grandfather as a “warrior king”.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu unveil 12m statue of King Shaka at Durban airport
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Hundreds of dignitaries arrived at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue of the amaZulu monarch after which the airport is named.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini were the chief guests at the unveiling of the 12m statue of King Shaka, which replaces a previous artwork that apparently made the amaZulu monarch look like a “herdboy”.
The replacement has been in the making since 2010 when King Goodwill Zwelithini demanded the removal of a R3.2m sculpture of King Shaka surrounded by cattle because it did not reflect his great-grandfather as a “warrior king”.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa, premier Thami Ntuli unveil King Shaka statue
Nature makes premature reveal of King Shaka statue
Statues, a new regiment and more power to Amakhosi to celebrate Zulu pride and unity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos