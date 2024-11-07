Politics

Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu unveil 12m statue of King Shaka at Durban airport

07 November 2024 - 10:35 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at King Shaka International Airport to unveil a 12m statue of the Zulu monarch after which the airport is named.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Hundreds of dignitaries arrived at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue of the amaZulu monarch after which the airport is named. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini were the chief guests at the unveiling of the 12m statue of King Shaka, which replaces a previous artwork that apparently made the amaZulu monarch look like a “herdboy”.

The replacement has been in the making since 2010 when King Goodwill Zwelithini demanded the removal of a R3.2m sculpture of King Shaka surrounded by cattle because it did not reflect his great-grandfather as a “warrior king”.

