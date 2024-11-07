Tambo, however, said he was unfazed by threats and made his own against the MK national organiser.
TimesLIVE
Threats of release of 'mistress video, chats with Rupert' — EFF MP vs Shivambu
Shivambu continues to clash with EFF members every time a prominent politician leaves the party to join Jacob Zuma’s MK Party
Image: Luba Lesolle
Bad blood continues to simmer between the EFF and its former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Though Shivambu resigned from the red berets on August 15, he continues to clash with EFF members every time a prominent politician leaves the party to join Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.
EFF MP Sinawo Tambo on Thursday shone a spotlight on advocate Dali Mpofu’s remarks when announcing his exit from the EFF, saying his words reflected “posture of individualism”.
Mpofu, in an interview with the SABC, said: “There was a time when former president Zuma and I were the only people who knew about this project of the formation of MK because we had discussed after the 2022 conference of the ANC what needed to be done.
“This discussion took about 12 months. After a lot of soul-searching, I have taken the decision that I will be joining the MK Party.”
When Mpofu helped in the establishment of the party, he was still a senior leader of the EFF.
“Major statements by people who had one foot in the EFF and one foot in the MKP until election results, because election results are the guide for black unity. There is a consistent posture of individualism, triumphalism and undermining, and contrary to popular belief, these acts are not against the EFF. Iyozala nkomoni [I wonder what this will result in],” Tambo said.
His comment sparked a reaction from Shivambu, who threatened to release Tambo's resignation letter from the EFF.
“So you want us to produce your signed resignation letter from the EFF, CCT [central command team] and parliament or the resolution to remove you from structures? You want to cry again?” Shivambu asked.
‘Only two of your favourites remain’: Malema as Mpofu leaves EFF
Tambo, however, said he was unfazed by threats and made his own against the MK national organiser.
“Release such signed letters if they exist, don’t do it ngelinye ilanga [on another day]. You tried this with Sihle Lonzi [EFF Student Command president] and failed, it won’t work with me. I screenshot your threat when you text us drunk at 2am before you deleted it by the way. Once you are done, we will release the text messages between you and Johann Rupert and the videos with concubines which led to your divorce.”
Since the formation of the EFF, party leaders including Shivambu were critical of businessman Rupert. In 2017, he got married to Siphesihle Pezi and while over the years, tabloids reported his marriage being troubled the couple had kept away from the public eye.
Tambo said when Shivambu is challenged by young EFF members he resorts to threats.
“Whenever the guy is defeated in politics by youth, he resorts to threat. We question the sincerity and ideological legitimacy of them joining what we know they politically do not believe in, and they resort to threats. He threatened president Sihle, then went into hiding when challenged. He now threatens us and when we show him we can play in the mud he creates, he retreats,” he said.
“We can go into the gutter he relies on when he loses political interactions, but we choose not to. He must never doubt for a second, however, that we can. The most important lesson out of this is that the said politics of respect, humility and African values are fake, because when defeated in politics, they threaten and insult.
“Let’s never be scared to politically and ideologically question wrong politics, regardless of threats. Our decision is to fight.”
