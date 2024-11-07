DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau and DA mayors from Cape Town, Overstrand, Midvaal and Drakenstein are on Thursday highlighting projects aimed at energy independence from Eskom.
The DA said with Eskom wanting a combined 40% price hike for next year, DA mayors are taking a stand to protect affordable power for all South Africans.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | DA mayors' plans for local power security in Western Cape
TimesLIVE
