WATCH | DA mayors' plans for local power security in Western Cape

07 November 2024 - 13:33 By TimesLIVE
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau and DA mayors from Cape Town, Overstrand, Midvaal and Drakenstein are on Thursday highlighting projects aimed at energy independence from Eskom.

The DA said with Eskom wanting a combined 40% price hike for next year, DA mayors are taking a stand to protect affordable power for all South Africans.

