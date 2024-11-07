President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli are on Thursday unveiling the King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport.
BAYETHE!
His Excellency President Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, to join King Misizulu KaZwelithini in officiating the unveiling of the King Shaka Zulu statue.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa, premier Thami Ntuli unveil King Shaka statue
