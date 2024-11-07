Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa, premier Thami Ntuli unveil King Shaka statue

07 November 2024 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli are on Thursday unveiling the King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport.

TimesLIVE

President Ramaphosa, Premier Thami Ntuli unveil the King Shaka Statue