Politics

PA MP resignations: Gayton McKenzie pins it on 2026 election preparations

08 November 2024 - 11:17
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four Patriotic Alliance MPs have resigned after just five months in office.
Four Patriotic Alliance MPs have resigned after just five months in office.
Image: Supplied

Four Patriotic Alliance (PA) MPs have resigned after serving less than five months in office.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to TimesLIVE the resignations have been processed by parliament. 

Katrina de Bruin, Stacey-Lee Gaby Khojane, Gavin Jonas and Cleo Wilskut handed in their notices from October 23 to November 1.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the resignations are part of a larger strategic move before the 2026 local government elections. 

“All card-carrying members of the Patriotic Alliance have been aware for weeks that we have asked half our MPs to resign and a lot of our councillors. We are preparing for 2026 and this is all part of our strategy. We have no crisis,” McKenzie said.

He said the four would not suffer a loss of income.

“The party will pay them because most of them will be doing party work. We can’t destroy people and call ourselves a caring party,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament

Patriotic Alliance spokesperson Steve Motale described Wilskut's resignation as “redeployment”.
Politics
1 day ago

McKenzie's foundation not registered months after promise to donate salary

Gayton McKenzie's commitment to creating the Joshlin Smith Foundation was meant to honour her memory and raise awareness about missing children in ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘Close all of them’: McKenzie on foreign-owned spaza shops as politicians differ over food poisoning

'The shops should be closed and owners arrested to be deported. What more do we want to see, more children dying?'
Politics
2 weeks ago

Gayton McKenzie celebrates PA's young MPs, aged 20 and 22

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is beaming with pride after appointing a 20-year-old and 22-year-old to represent the party in parliament ...
Politics
4 months ago

R3.2m for McKenzie's meeting with Khoi-San leaders, department accounts for millions spent

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie detailed the department’s spending in a parliament question and answer session this week.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | It was a downgrade and the president approved: McKenzie on R800,000 Paris trip

'I actually saved money by not spending 19 days in Paris."
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Threats of release of 'mistress video, chats with Rupert' — EFF MP vs Shivambu Politics
  2. Ndlozi should leave EFF: former DA MP Van Damme on Malema's remarks Politics
  3. Close all spaza shops, reregister them: ANC's Mbalula tells government Politics
  4. ‘Only two of your favourites remain’: Malema as Mpofu leaves EFF Politics
  5. Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament Politics

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 08 November 2024