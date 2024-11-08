Politics

'The ANC hates the GNU': Fikile Mbalula

'That I must be woken up by an opposition leader every day about this and that, I don't like it but that's how democracy is, it humbles you'

08 November 2024 - 11:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC hates the GNU.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC hates the GNU.
Image: ANC/X

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has voiced the party's dissatisfaction with the government of national unity (GNU) set-up, pinning it on disagreements with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

The tension between Mbalula and Zille has been in the spotlight, with the two leaders frequently clashing over the GNU's structure and operations.

“The question of GNU, it's a decision of us all and when it comes to the ANC, I can tell you now that we hate GNU,” Mbalula said while addressing the media on Thursday.

“That I must be woken up by an opposition leader every day about this and that, I don't like it, but that's how democracy is, it humbles you.”

Zille recently expressed frustration about the DA seemingly being sidelined by the ANC, saying they were not included in discussions on the date of the planned national dialogueThe two parties also clashed on President Cyril Ramaphosa describing Russia as “a friend of South Africa”. 

Mbalula rejected Zille's assertion that the GNU set-up was a coalition, labelling her claims misleading.

“The ANC rejects the baseless claims by Zille regarding their alleged role in shaping South Africa’s GNU. We view these claims as not only false but deliberately misleading, aiming to distort historical facts and elevate the importance in national matters where they lack any foundational relevance.”

Mbalula also shot down requests by Zille to meet regularly about the GNU.

“Zille’s repeated urge to interfere in the internal affairs of the ANC and her ongoing public attacks on President Ramaphosa expose a shameless bid for power and influence — one she has neither earned nor will attain through such reckless posturing.

“We see through these calculated attempts to undermine the ANC’s leadership. It is clear Zille and her party seek only to weaken the ANC from within, hoping to gain what they cannot secure at the ballot box. This is not genuine criticism but rather a desperate grasp at relevance by a party failing to appeal to most South Africans.

“These tactics will not deter us, the ANC remains resolute in delivering on its commitments.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘You can leave the GNU tonight if you wish’: Fikile Mbalula dares DA, Helen Zille

“We need to make it clear: if the DA wants to leave the GNU, they can leave tonight or tomorrow. Any time they want to leave, they can go,” said ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Close all spaza shops, reregister them: ANC's Mbalula tells government

Close all spaza shops and register them anew. And if the owners are in the country illegally, deport them
Politics
19 hours ago

Mbalula blue-ticks Zille’s request for regular meetings

“I would love to meet Fikile Mbalula on a regular basis. Please can you ask him to respond to his mail and honour his appointments.”
Politics
1 week ago

‘Leaders with an alternative view do not have to feel threatened’: Gungubele defends GNU

"The GNU is the tactic we unanimously adopted as ANC leadership. We have no knowledge of an alternative yet," says deputy minister of communications ...
Politics
4 days ago

DA 'self-serving', IFP MEC 'divisive' but the GPU is stable — Siboniso Duma

“We have one rotten potato, or they have a rotten potato as the IFP, among them which is MEC Buthelezi,” said Simelane-Zulu.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Threats of release of 'mistress video, chats with Rupert' — EFF MP vs Shivambu Politics
  2. Ndlozi should leave EFF: former DA MP Van Damme on Malema's remarks Politics
  3. Close all spaza shops, reregister them: ANC's Mbalula tells government Politics
  4. ‘Only two of your favourites remain’: Malema as Mpofu leaves EFF Politics
  5. Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament Politics

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 08 November 2024