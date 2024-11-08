Politics

WATCH | ‘I do not have a relationship with Zuma’: Malema no longer drinking tea with former president

08 November 2024 - 12:51
MKP leader Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema at a previous meeting. File photo.
Image: Twitter

It seems the tea shared by EFF leader Julius Malema and MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has gone cold.

Speaking to the media in Botswana during the inauguration ceremony of President Duma Boko, Malema spoke about the state of his relationship with Zuma as prominent EFF leaders jump ship to the MKP.

“I don't have any relationship with [former] president Zuma,” Malema said.

“We are political contenders. He is leader of a political party, I'm leader of a political party. That's where our relationship starts and ends. Where we agree on issues we will share a common perspective. Where we disagree, we'll disagree respectfully.”

Several high-profile EFF members have defected to the MKP, including former red berets chairperson Dali Mpofu, Floyd Shivambu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Despite this, Malema said the EFF is standing strong.

“It can't fall apart. It's our own child, it's our baby and we will decide what we do with it. The EFF is the future, and it cannot be destabilised by opportunism.”

He emphasised the party's issues would not prevent him from attending the Botswana president's inauguration.

“We are not having internal issues. We are here to celebrate democracy in action. There is no issue happening in South Africa which can destabilise the organisation from coming to observe this moment and respect the people of Botswana. We come a long way with the president of Botswana. We were not going to miss this opportunity.”

The exit of EFF members to the MKP has resulted in the former parliament progressive caucus allies' relationship being at odds, with some in the EFF rejecting suggestions the parties unite to form an opposition bloc.

The MKP's participation in the May 29 elections cost the EFF as it took over as the party with the third-highest number of votes.

The MKP received 4,584,864 (14.58%) votes and the EFF 3,090,020 (9.52%).

Before the elections, Zuma and Malema were friendly to each other.

When Malema turned 43 in March, Zuma sent him public birthday wishes.

He said: “You are now 43. That is a very good age in the circumstances in which we are. I want to wish you a happy birthday and wish you and all of us to change the country this year, whether they like it or not. We must win with a two-thirds majority.”

TimesLIVE

